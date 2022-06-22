The Crown adds an actress from Emily in Paris for its fifth season on Netflix

The fifth season of The Crown It is in the process of production and already has its almost complete cast. Now they added a great member of Emily in Paris who not only talked about his new role, but also gave details of the Lily Collins series. She knows everything she said.

After so many months of waiting, the fans of The Crown they can rest easy now. The fifth season of the series is in the process of production, although filming is nearing completion. This is because, according to what they stated from Netflix, the strip created by Peter Morgan will return with a new batch of episodes in November this year to once again put the Windsors between a rock and a hard place.

On this occasion the fifth edition of The Crown It will be more than focused on the worst crises of the British monarchy: the divorces of three of the four children of Elizabeth II, which includes that of Charles and Diana of Wales, the fire at Windsor Castle in 1992 and the declaration of the famous ” Annus horribilis”. In addition, of course, in this scandalous series of the streaming giant, Lady Di’s famous “revenge interview” with the BBC in 1995 will not be missing.

Well, to be more exact in the new series of fiction chapters, it will take place from the 1990s to the 2000s, at the beginning of the new millennium. So much so that, under this premise and taking into account the events that marked the history of the British royal family at that time, the truth is that the new season is one of the most anticipated. Likewise, the fact that the cast is already complete also makes what will come a strip that has fans eager to see how the events will be told.

Although, as if this were not enough, from Netflix they confirmed that a new artist joined this period drama and it is neither more nor less than Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu who brought Sylvie to life in Emily in Paristhe series starring Lily Collins. “It was a very small thing, but a lot of fun, and I was very, very happy to participate. Each episode is like a little movie in itself. It’s incredibly well written”, the actress told Daily Mail when their participation was confirmed.

On the other hand, according to said portal, Beaulieu will give life to Monique Ritz, the widow of Charles Ritz who sold his family hotel in Paris to Mohamed Al Fayed in 1979, the same one where Diana spent her last night before getting into the car where she had the accident with Dodi Al Fayed, son of the tycoon. Of course, in the same interview, the interpreter could not put aside the series in which she acts with Lily Collins. “I don’t want to be pigeonholed. I have already been a French bitch and she is perfect. I don’t need another. So I’ll wait and trust that the right thing will come“, he pointed.

However, what was most surprising was that, in terms of Emily in Paris, confessed that at first the North American producers underestimated the French team that worked on the series. “They arrived in Paris thinking that the French did not know how to make television or movies.”, he assured and closed: “One of the directors even told me that he didn’t know if the French team was going to work as well as the American one. We invented the cinema, by the way”.