“The Crown”: for the first time, Prince Charles confides in his character in the series

The Crown is the reference par excellence of the royal series. Exploring the life of the British crown, and mainly that of Elizabeth II, it highlights several key members of La Firme, who are more or less highlighted depending on the season.

Subject to controversy in reality, Prince Charles has everything to inspire Peter Morgan, creator of the Netflix series. But his portrait portrayed by the show would not be to the taste of the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the DailyMailrevealed that Anas Sarwar, leader of the Scottish Labor Party, spoke about the prince’s opinion of the series, during the Scottish festival Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This is also the first time that Prince Charles has publicly commented The Crown.

The indiscretion of a political representative

According to the politician, at the official opening of the Scottish Parliament in October 2022, Prince Charles introduced himself in a stunning way: “Hello, nice to meet you all. I am far from like the image they give of me on Netflix.”

Troubled, Anas Sarwar, is said to have added: “I found that to be a very interesting way of describing himself.” This assumed speech is surprising since according to the protocol, politicians must not mention the words of members of the royal family, recalls the English media. Anas Sarwar knows this, and therefore specifies to the British newspaper that he will have “a lot of trouble for this”, because he is not supposed to tell “private conversations!”.

On the side of Clarence House, residence of Prince Charles, no reaction. A spokesperson reportedly simply said they did not want to comment on “private conversations”.

Unlike Prince Charles, on February 26, 2021, during an interview given to Late Late Show by James Corden, Prince Harry said he had no concerns with the portrayal of the royal family in the series, reports The Guardian. According to him, the series is “not strictly accurate”, but offers a “rough idea” of the pressures faced by members of the royal family.

Prince Charles’ latest controversies

It’s in season 3 of The Crown, released in 2019, that Prince Charles (played by Josh O’Connor) takes up the most space. As a young adult, his family tries somehow to prepare him to become king. But between his complex marriage to Diana Spencer, his interview in which he admits not being in love with his beloved wife of all, and the announcement of his adultery with Camilla Parker-Bowles, the prince’s reputation has been tarnished.

Recently, a new scandal broke out. On July 31, 2022, the Sunday times,reported that the future king would have accepted a donation of one million pounds sterling (about 1.1 million euros), for his foundation the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PCWF), from two members of the family of Osama Bin Laden: Bakr and Shafiq Bin Laden. These men are the half-brothers of the founder of Al Qaeda and leader of the attacks of September 11, 2001 in New York.

Also in 2015, according to information from The Guardian, he would have received bags filled with three million euros in cash, from a Qatari sheikh. Even though the money was transferred to his foundation, he was strictly prohibited from accepting cash as a gift as a member of the royal family.

In March 2018, the book The Rebel Prince by Tom Bower denounces the unnecessary and excessive spending of Prince Charles. In this biography, we can read that he would take on each of his official trips his own mattress, his toilet seat and two paintings of his own. He would also have taken a royal train to go to a pub. This trip would have cost 18,916 pounds, or 21,000 euros, to the taxpayer.

Season 4 of The Crown, released on November 15, 2021, is available on Netflix. You can already discover the first photo of Imelda Staunton who will play Elizabeth II in season 5 and the first images of the shooting. Its release is scheduled for November 2022.