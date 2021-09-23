The Crown, Khalid Abdalla joins the cast of season 5: it will be Dodi Al-Fayed

In the fifth season of The Crown, as we know, many new actors will debut in key roles, and so we will see for example the new Carlo and Diana. The years of the princess’s relationship, played by Elizabeth Debicki, with Dodi Al-Fayed will also be told. To bring the latter to the screen, Khalid Abdalla was chosen.

To report the news is Variety. Khalid Abdalla, born 39 years ago in Scotland but of Egyptian descent, is best known for his role as Amir Qadiri in The Kite Runner (2007) and for his performance in Paul Greengrass’s Green Zone (2010), in which he starred alongside Matt Damon.

Dodi Al-Fayed, heir to the family that owns the Harrods department store, he had a relationship with Lady Diana in 1996, after the end of her marriage to Prince Charles. In the summer of 1997, in particular, the couple were constantly in the sights of the paparazzi. Al-Fayed also later died in the fatal car accident in Paris that cost the princess her life.

In the fifth season of The Crown we will also see Imelda Staunton as the Queen. The scandal of the divorce of the heirs to the throne will certainly be at the center of the new episodes of the series Netflix, and there is also a lot of curiosity about how the issue of Lady Diana’s death will be addressed.