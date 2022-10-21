‘The Crown’: Season 5 will show the tragic death of Lady Di

Season 5 of ‘The Crown will show the new Queen Elizabeth II and will focus on the death of Diana Princess of Wales, according to the first trailer released by Netflix.

Netflix released the first preview of the fifth season of The Crown just a month after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the interesting thing will be to meet the last actress who will be in charge of reincarnating the last days of the monarch of the United Kingdom, whose predecessors were Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, so we expect a memorable performance from Imelda Staunton, Dolores Umbridge herself in the Harry Potter saga.

What will be good about this new batch of episodes? Friends, a lot of intrigue awaits us because everything seems to indicate that we will see the conflict of Diana of Wales (Elizabeth Debicki) with the customs of the royalty that she joined immediately after marrying the now King of England, Charles (Dominic West); We will go through her darkest moments, the divorce and, perhaps, her death in a car accident.

What we could see in the preview will be the so-called revenge dress that he wore the day Carlos revealed his infidelity with Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams). There was the declaration of kind of antipathy beyond the mourning that she could feel, since that piece showed her more sensual and daring, and went against the tradition and the etiquette imposed within Buckingham Palace.

We already know the version that Spencer gave through Kristen Stewart, so it will be interesting to see how they approach the passage and if they continue to imply that her death was an accident or leave it open to conspiracy theories surrounding this tragedy. Next, we have to focus on Staunton’s presence in a rather controversial role due to the ongoing duel within the royal family.

Netflix Diana’s famous revenge dress



The personification looks amazing. Elizabeth II would have been proud, unfortunately she will have a media impact for being a very recent wound. For example, Judy Dench, who starred in the James Bond movies with Pierce Brosnan, has said that she is quite insensitive, cruel and unfair right now. Above all because she, she thinks, the series has gone beyond fiction by suggesting that Carlos would have forced his mother to abdicate.

Netflix We will see the new actress of Queen Isabell II



That is why we tell you that there will be a lot of noise as soon as we know how they will deal with the death of Diana of Wales. We can only wait until November 9 to find out. If Netflix did not shake its hand, we will be witnessing, perhaps, the best season of this real drama, one of the most expensive fictions in the history of television along with Stranger Things, The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon.