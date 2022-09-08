“The Crown”, the Netflix series that immortalized his reign and showed it to the world

The Netflix series “The Crown” is based on the winning play “The Audience”. Provides an inside look at the early years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, revealing the personal intrigues, romances and political rivalries behind one of the biggest events to mark the second half of the 20th century.

The British Empire is in decline, world politics is in disarray, and a young woman takes the throne. A new era is dawning. It all boils down to a coveted world of power, privilege and closed doors at Westminster and Buckingham Palace.

The Crown stars Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, Matt Smith as Prince Philip, John Lithgow as Sir Winston Churchill, Victoria Hamilton as the Queen Mother, Jared Harris as King George VI, Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret and Dame Eileen Atkins as Queen Mary, among other notable artists.

With four seasons since 2016, and another two to be released, it is the docufiction that portrays the oldest woman and the one who has been sovereign of her country, Great Britain, for the longest time. To bring to life the monarch and, along with the woman who was Queen of England for seven decades, not one but three actresses were needed: Laire Foy, as a young Elizabeth in the first two seasons, Olivia Colman, as the sovereign at the height of her reign, in the following two and the most current, with the participation of Imelda Staunton.

According to the fifth season, it will be released in the second half of 2022 (probably in the month of November) and the sixth is still in the production stage.

From international geopolitics to the most traditional British customs, the Elizabeth of the series displays all facets: that of politics and diplomacy with her solemnity above all, for the responsibility of carrying the title of queen on her shoulders; and also that of the guardian of a thousand-year-old monarchy that does not want to give up prominence.

As the show’s heyday began, Prince Edward and his wife, Sofia, had declared themselves fans of “The Crown” and convinced the queen to give it a try. She not only agreed, but she was delighted with what she saw. “She really liked her, although obviously there are some issues that she felt had been overly dramatized,” she had revealed from her inner circle.