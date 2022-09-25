“The Crown”, the series that angered Queen Elizabeth II for its controversial plot

“The Crown” places the context of the rise of Elizabeth II in the ruins of war and the decline of the empire. (Netflix)

the british series The Crownknown for being the most expensive production in history so far, has run four seasons and 40 episodes to date since it debuted in November 2016. Created and directed by the screenwriter and playwright Peter Morganabout his play TheAudience, is a chronicle of the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.

As the decades pass, personal intrigues, romances, and political rivalries unfold. For this reason, he did not have the approval —rather, quite the opposite— of the deceased monarch, nor of her entourage, starting with the new king, Carlos. Although the first season was liked by the Windsors, although they considered it too dramatic, subsequent episodes caused the Queen’s anger.

This historical and biographical drama stars Claire Foy (the young queen, season 1 and 2) and Olivia Coleman (the adult queen, season 3 and 4), accompanied by matt smith (House of the Dragon), John Lithgow, vanessa kirby, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor, emma corrin Y Helena Bonham Carter, among others.

Official poster of “The Crown”, first season, with Claire Foy as Elizabeth II. (Netflix)

“Two houses, two courts, one crown. Each season deals with political rivalries and personal intrigues during a decade of Elizabeth II’s reign and explores the delicate balance between her private life and public life. The first season begins with a 25-year-old princess facing the daunting task of running the world’s most famous monarchy, while also forging a relationship with a domineering war-hardened Prime Minister: Winston Churchill. official.

The fifth season will arrive on November 22, 2022 and the actress Imelda Staunton will personify the British monarch in her third age.

The first episodes were to the liking of the Windsors, but the later ones caused the anger of the queen. (Netflix)

When the monarch and other members of the crown saw the first season of said production that tells her story, they were apparently delighted. It was first learned that the prince edward And his wife, Sofia (the Earls of Wessex), confessed to being fans of The Crown and they even convinced the queen to give him a chance, to which she agreed, and was also very happy with what she saw. Although, it should be noted that she thought there were exaggerated issues in the dramatized, as revealed by a reliable source close to the royal family to the British newspaper. sunday express.

But that impression was undone. It soon became known that the queen was not happy with the subsequent episodes and especially with the outcome of the fourth season, since she rejected the image that the production gave the world about her and her family.

Olivia Colman played Queen Elizabeth II in her adult years. (Netflix)

“No one knows what goes on behind the closed doors of the palaces and the fact that Her Majesty the Queen and her close descendants are now seen through the libelous lens of The Crown It is as horrible as it is tragic, ”said an informant to the media Hello! To this was added that the former press secretary of the queen, Dickie Arbiterassured that the sovereign was “annoyed by the representation that was given to her family in the new season.”

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth season, which will premiere in November. (Netflix)

Similarly, it was learned that from the Buckingham Palace are very disappointed by a scene in which the actress who plays Lady Di (Elizabeth debicki) appears seated on a platform next to Mohamed Al-Fayed (salim daw), last partner of the princess, who also died in the same car accident in which Diana Spencer lost his life. According to him, this presence bothered the Crown a lot, since the father of the heir to Harrod’s and of ritz-hotel has questioned the official version of the accident.

