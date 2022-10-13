The Crown: This is what Princes William and Harry look like in the sixth season

‘The Crown’ is one of the most anticipated series of this year, the resounding success of Netflix returns with its fifth season this November 9 and will chronicle some of the most difficult times for British royalty in the 1990s.

For this new delivery comes a completely renewed cast, Imelda Staunton will be Queen Elizabeth II, elizabeth debicki will be princess Diana, Dominic West He will play Prince Charles. After Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter, Princess Margaret in the new installment will be played by Lesley Manville. Prince Philip, first played by Matt Smith and then Tobias Menzies, will be played byr Jonathan Pryce.

How are William and Harry in The Crown?

Although the fifth season of ‘The Crown’ has not yet been released, everything seems to indicate that the sixth and final installment is already being recorded right now, it turns out that on social networks Some photos went viral in which Debicki appears playing Lady Di sharing a vacation with her two children, the prince william and the prince harry.

In this way, for the first time it is revealed how the children of Diana and Carlos will look in the Netflix series. In the images appears the Australian actress accompanied by Rufus Kampa and Will Powellwho respectively play William and Harry.

The boys wear polo shirts and khaki pants, while the actress wears a belted red dress with off-white heels, similar to one Diana wore in July 1997 on a visit to Saint Mark’s Hospital.

These images or scenes from the series correspond to a holiday that the Princess of Wales had with her children in July 1997a month before she lost her life in the infamous and tragic accident in Paris.

Other photos feature Salim Dau, who plays Dodi Fayed’s billionaire father, Mohamed Al-Fayed. It seems that Mohamed’s wife will be played by Heini Wathén, while Diana’s latest boyfriend will be played by Khalid Abdalla.

In addition to her family vacation, photos also recently became popular showing that the series will cover Princess Diana’s last official trip, three days in Bosnia in August 1997.

On that occasion, Diana Spencer visited locals who had been injured by mines during the civil war in the early 1990s.

What will happen in the sixth season of The Crown?

It is worth remembering that at first the series was going to have only five seasons, but the production decided to extend it and have a sixth, which will show events from the second half of the nineties and the beginning of the 2000s.

Lady Di’s death was expected to occur in the fifth, but thanks to these images it is clear that we will have to wait longer to find out what the unfortunate event will be like, until the premiere of the sixth, which will probably be in two more years.