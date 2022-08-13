The Crown: when does the fifth season premiere?

One of the most acclaimed and successful series on Netflix is ​​’The Crown‘, which tells the story of the royal house of Windsor in the United Kingdom, since the Queen isabel II ascended the throne and in its most recent season, the fourth, released at the end of 2020, viewers saw the arrival of Lady Di and her turbulent life until marrying him Prince carlos and the birth of their two children.

Since then the followers of this series have been eagerly awaiting the fifth installmentfor now several data are known, to begin with, a generational jump is made again, then the entire cast that was present between the third and fourth edition says goodbye to the production.

There will be a new cast with new stories, for example, Olivia Colman will be replaced by Imelda Staunton, but as for when the release date will be, something that many want to know, there is no exact date, it has only been reported that it will be released in November of this year. Staunton starred in a video shared by Netflix on her social networks in which she expresses how happy she is to be part of this award-winning project.

Another important fact to highlight is that this year it was announced that the fifth season of The Crown will not be the last, in fact, there will be a sixth, “The idea is to do this over six decades, presumably over six seasons, and make the entire show eight to ten years long.”, told Ted Sarandos, head of content for Netflix to The Hollywood Reporter.

Peter Morgan, creator of the series, when he was recording the fifth, thought that would be the end, but then confirmed the sixth season, “When we started discussing the stories for the fifth, it soon became clear that to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”.

Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Alex Bailey – Photo Credit: Alex Bailey

“To be clear, the sixth installment will not bring us closer to the present, it will simply allow us to cover the same period in greater detail.”, added the renowned screenwriter, which could say that we will not see a Kate Middleton or a Meghan Markle being part of history.

The cast of The Crown in its fifth season

Imelda Staunton, the new Elizabeth, told Netflix: “I loved seeing The Crown from the beginning. As an actress it was a pleasure to see how Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am truly honored to join such an exceptional creative team and to bring ‘The Crown’ to its conclusion.”

After Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter, Princess Margaret in the new installment will be played by Lesley Manville. Prince Philip, first played by Matt Smith and then Tobias Menzies, will be played by Jonathan Price.

As you can imagine, Emma Corrin will not return as Princess Diana, for this occasion the actress was chosen elizabeth debicki. As for Prince Charles, first played by Josh O’Connor, Dominic West will be the one who plays the heir to the English crown.

Gillian Anderson is the only one to return, with her role as Margareth Thatcher, meanwhile Lee Miller will play John Major. Dodi Al-Fayed will be personified by Khalid Abdullahwhile Olivia-Williams will be Camilla Parker Bowles.

And the sixth season of The Crown?

The fifth season will portray the nineties and the next one is expected to arrive in the early 2000s, but one of the recent news about The Crown is that Netflix forced Morgan to make a drastic change to the end of the sixth season, which is currently In production, to be more exact, it required the creator to leave an open ending, so that in the future there is the possibility of making more editions and that Princes William and Harry have more prominence.