The Crown | Which actress from Emily in Paris will be in season five of The Crown?|Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

The fifth season of The Crown will debut during the month of November on streaming.

Recently, one of the stars of Emily in Paris, the hit series starring Lily Collinsannounced that he will appear in the fifth season of The Crown, which has contemplated his premiere during the month of Novemberand of this year.

This new installment will focus on the tumultuous events of the 1990swhen the headlines were dominated by the collapse of the marriages of three of Queen Elizabeth’s four childrenand even a fire at Windsor Castlethe queen’s weekend residence.

The cast will include Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. To this is added one of the actresses of Emily in Paris.

Which actress from Emily in Paris will be in The Crown 5?

Is about Philippine Leroy-Beaulieuwho gave life to Marketing Manager Sylvie Grateau at Emily in Pariswho frequently clashes with young American marketing executive Emily Cooper (Collins).

Leroy-Beaulieu will play monique ritzthe widow of Charles Ritz, who sold his familiar name hotel in Paris to Mohamed Al Fayed in 1979. It was in this hotel where Diana and Dodi Fayedthe son of Muhammad, they spent their last night before the fateful car accident in August 1997.

“It was a very small thing, but it was a lot of fun and I was very, very happy to be involved. Each episode is like a little movie in itself. It’s crazy well written.”the actress told the UK Mail on Sunday.