The crucifix, the clothes, the bomb: thus death came from heaven

It is December 21, 1988 when the flight Pan Am 103 direct from London to New York takes off from Heathrow Airport with a slight delay due to Christmas traffic. But only half an hour later the Boeing 747-121 will explode in flight over the city of Lockerbie, in Scotland, killing all 259 people on board and 11 people on land. Only in 1991 the investigations will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators, two terrorists Libyans who put on board the explosive device, causing the most serious plane crash in Great Britain.

The background and the explosion

The Boeing “Clipper Maid of the Seas“Pan American company was making the second leg from London to New York, when it exploded during the cruise phase. The day before the disaster, the aircraft had made a routine flight from Frankfurt to London, where it was parked for checks before The plane should have remained under observation, due to a bomb alarm. Sixteen days before departure, a man with an Arabic accent called the US Embassy in Helsinki to warn that a Pan Am flight from Frankfurt to New York would explode within two weeks of a bomb.

Despite taking the anonymous tip seriously, the alarm lasted only two days and, after check-in was finished, the “Clipper Maid of the Seas” took off at 6.25pm ​​with 243 passengers and 16 crew members on board. At 19.01 the commander James MacQuarrie he contacted the air traffic controllers in Prestwick, Scotland, to ask for permission to go over the Atlantic Ocean, heading for New York. But that was the last radio communication of Flight 103, because at 19.02 the plane disappeared from the tracks and not even a minute later a strong explosion that caused a seismic shock, was warned near Lockerbie. The shock was caused by Flight 103, which, carrying 91,000 kilograms of fuel on board, crashed to the ground, disintegrating several houses within a radius of 60 meters.

Researches and indications

Members of the British Army and a team of theAir Accident Investigation Branch Scots arrived on the spot a few hours after the disaster, finding an apocalyptic spectacle before their eyes. The area affected by the wreckage of the aircraft extended for 2000 square meters and was a hell of fire and debris. Investigators established that the cause of the explosion of the plane was a terroristic attack. A cassette player containing an explosive device was found aboard the Boeing. The bomb was in turn placed inside the luggage compartment in a Samsonite suitcase, which exploded on the left side of the fuselage, causing a half-meter hole. The plane broke into several parts: the cockpit, the third engine and the roof of the part of the aircraft in which the bomb was contained separated from the rest of the plane, which crashed into an almost vertical position. No passenger was saved from the violence of the explosion.

The victims

While searching for the victims, the Fatal Accident Inquiry he found that many of the passengers had their clothes torn off, due to decompression. Some of them remained attached to the seats, others were thrown out of the aircraft during the disastrous fall. Unfortunately, 11 people on the ground also lost their lives when the wings of the plane hit their homes at a speed of 800 kilometers per hour. The fury of the explosion caused a 47-meter-long crater and pulverized 27 houses nearby. Fromautopsy moreover it was deduced that many of the victims reached the ground still alive, revealing dramatic details to the world about the last moments of the passengers’ lives. In fact, a mother was found in front of her son, in the act of protecting him from the impact, two friends holding hands and other passengers were found with a crucifix in their hand.

Investigations and theories

When air disaster investigators found the remains of the Boeing, they discovered that the oxygen masks were in place and nothing unusual about it. The explosion had happened so abruptly that there was no time for any safety procedures. On December 25 of the following year, another device with a timer identical to the one exploded on the Pan Am flight, manufactured by a Swiss company, was found in the suitcase, among the clothes, which admitted to having delivered it to some exponents of the Libyan government.

On November 13, 1991, the FBI and the administrative area police of Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, accused the Libyan intelligence officer of the attack on Flight 103. Abd el-Basset Ali al-Megrahi and the head of Libyan Airways at Malta International Airport, Lamin Khalifah Fhimah. Investigators suspected an attack on the United States, given that 178 passengers were of US nationality and that relations with Libya were far from relaxed. At this point the accused were taken into custody by the Carabinieri Special Intervention Group on behalf of the Hague Court and sanctions were issued against Libya.

Megrahi and Fhimah

Megrahi was sentenced tolife sentence for the killing of 270 people, while Fhimah was acquitted. Megrahi was released in 2009 for health problems. We are in the late 1980s, US relations with the Middle East are strained and the Gulf War is upon us. Furthermore, in 1986, the US bombed Libya with the operation El Dorado Canyon, in response to an attack by the latter at the La Belle nightclub in Berlin, in which 230 people were injured, including 50 US soldiers and found the deaths of a Turkish woman and two soldiers. It did not seem strange, therefore, that the responsibility for the incident was attributed to the Libyan government.

But, as RaiNews reports, a former Iranian intelligence agent claimed that the attack was the work of the Iranian government, as a claim for the downing of Iran Air flight 655, which occurred by mistake on July 3, 1988 by a US Navy war unit. But Tehran denied the agent’s statement and a further theory took hold, which sees the protagonists of the flying attack of the American company of Syrian terrorists, a theory that was never confirmed.