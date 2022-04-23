The crude statement of Johnny Depp’s security guard in full trial against Amber Heard

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began (Photo: File)

On April 11, the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began. The actor initiated the legal action against his ex-wife for defamation, after she made accusations against her for violence after their separation in 2016. This caused serious work and personal problems for the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbeanand therefore now claims 50 million dollars for “damage caused to his image”. The cross statements during this time today are in front of a lawyer and each of the words cause great astonishment to know the behind of a couple that shone before the flashes. One of the witnesses was security guard Sean Bettwho witnessed the fights and assured that he thought that “They were going to kill each other or they were going to be in jail.”

The reference about the violence experienced It is not missing in each story of the two parts and that is the only coincidence between them. The statements are crossed and make up a different story, which also generates the “support bands””.

But, every witness who goes through the hearings shakes with his statementss and that was the case of Johnny Depp’s security guard, Sean Bett, who assured that Before the separation of the actors, he feared for the physical intimacy of both and imagined the worst ending that included a death.

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo, American actor Johnny Depp gestures to the crowd as he arrives at the High Court in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

To exemplify what the relationship of the now ex-partner was like, Bett narrated a fight that he witnessed, for which he led him to imagine the worst scenario, and He communicated it to the actress as a warning. “There was one time when they had an argument at his address. West-Hollywood. Johnny told me, ‘just take her downtown to the penthouse so you can relax and cool off‘. As we drove downtown, she was crying. This was at the time when discussions were happening quite frequently. and I told him ‘This can’t go on, either they’re going to kill themselves or they’re going to end up in jail,’” he recalled.

According to his story, the security guard could not fulfill his objective of avoiding more fights between the couple because the actress responded that she felt a great love and was not willing to lose her boyfriend. The feelings described did not coincide with the facts: violence was becoming more frequent. “Dropped a water bottle or plastic cup down the stairs. And it bounced in the direction of Johnny, but I caught it and we got out of there as soon as possible, “he revealed about one of the attacks that the actor received from Heard.

From Cinderella to Quasimodo: Johnny Depp’s description of Amber Heard

The actor’s word was the most anticipated in the entertainment world. Finally, Depp made his statement in front of the lawyer. In the first instance, he indicated that his complaint was made to clear his name and think about the well-being of his children, as well as in front of those who followed his career in the world of acting. It was the article published by Washington Post of 2018, written by Amber Heard called “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”, which brought him before the Justice since there he recounts shocking situations that she experienced. Although he did not give proper names, the facts were attributed to him.

Actress Amber Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

Deep recounted the ordeal he experienced from the moment the article was published because he became the figure that represented domestic violence. The accusations against her were added to the interviews that her ex-partner gave, for example when she appeared on the cover of magazine with a bruise on his face, to represent the situation he was recounting. “I felt it was my responsibility to try to clear my name for many reasons, but I wanted to free my children from this horrible thing that they had to hear about his father, which was false,” he said.

As for the events that occurred during the relationship that lasted 15 months, the actor had no hesitation in mentioning that the relationship had a complete change from one moment to the next. “It is very strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo”, He exemplified by referring to Amber’s personality, which, according to him, changed rapidly. He also admitted that the relationship had complicated moments due to strong arguments, but that he did not exercise physical violence. “I never got to the point of hitting Mrs. Heard in no way, nor have I hit any woman in my life”, he sentenced to deny the accusations against him.

Blows, bottles and an operation: the day Johnny Depp almost lost a finger

The trial witnesses chosen by the renowned actor did not skimp on details. So much so that the stories were reflected in shocking moments that he would have gone through during the relationship with Heard. It was the doctor David Kipper who revived the surgery that his patient went throughat the time of almost losing a finger after a violent episode starring the actress.

Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax (Jim Watson/Pool Photo via AP)

Kipper gave his testimony at the trial and there he reconstructed the event that occurred in 2015, when after a call from his patient he was present in the home he shared with Amber. Upon arriving at the property, he found part of the site with blood on the walls from the Depp’s finger after an injury. At that time he proceeded to perform a cure, while other people present were looking for part of the meat of the yolk that was missing: it was found in the kitchen.

There was also Amber, who according to the doctor’s account had no injuries. Only Johnny went to the hospital where he underwent finger reconstruction surgery. The medical records contain this, however it is not there where the episode in which he was injured is reported.

Actor Johnny Depp waves at the Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 12, 2022 (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP)

It was the plaintiff who revealed what happened that day after a fight: “Heard he threw the vodka bottle, he threw the second vodka bottle at me which cut off the top of my finger and sliced ​​through the bonesThat’s when I started to feel what I think was probably some kind of breakdown, a nervous breakdown or something.”

