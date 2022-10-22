The cruel decision that Olivia Wilde made with her dog to see Harry Styles more often »DUPLOS

Olivia Wilde He has been targeted for some time by the statements of who was a nanny in his home. Now, the former employee expressed herself again and talked about her, Harry Styles and the decision that the actress would have made to be able to spend more time with the singer and actor. Will it be true?

The celebrity and her ex have been in charge of denying the woman in question on more than one occasion, but it seems that she does not intend to stop her words about the lives of both. She worked for a long time in the house they used to share, taking care of 8-year-old Otis and 6-year-old Daisy.

As the nanny explained, Olivia Wilde He came to give away his dog to be able to spend more time accompanying Harry Styles on a day-to-day basis. For now, the actress did not comment on this particular accusation.

For some this attitude is more than cruel because the animal was part of the family. But, others doubt whether what this person says is true or not. The pet’s name was Gordon. And the reasons that would have led the artist to get rid of him included not having to walk him or take care of him.

That way I could use the time I had free for other things. As is known, his career is very successful. Therefore, on more than one occasion, his working life occupies many of his moments. “After Wilde had left in early November 2020, he came to visit and said with some nonchalance: ‘We have to find Gordon a new home.’ Jason, who doesn’t really care much about animals, “explained the famous couple’s domestic worker.

“They wanted him out of his house as soon as possible.”

“Jason claimed that Olivia was only keeping the dog for appearances anyway. He rarely cared about Gordon or Paco, the dog he had before. It was me and others who took care of the dogs,” he added. “I was the one who told Jason that I knew someone who adored Gordon and was willing to take him in, so Jason was like, ‘Let’s get him out of here right away,’” he closed.

