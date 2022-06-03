The Crusade: Official trailer and poster for the new Disney Plus reality show that combines fantasy and competition





Eight teenagers will leave reality to embark on a journey to the fantasy world of Everealm and complete a series of quests to save the Kingdom of Evil. The complete season will be available on May 11 on Disney +.

By

Brought to the screen by the Oscar® and Emmy® winning teams behind The Lord of the rings, La carrera asombrozaY queer eye, The crusade is a groundbreaking, immersive hybrid series in which eight teenagers (the Paladins) leave reality for a journey into the fantasy world of Everealm to save the Kingdom by helping to fulfill an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight episodes of the series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come true, with its own castle, royalty and all sorts of mystical creatures, as well as a sorceress whose sole purpose is to destroy everything and keep her. the power.

The crusade combines the best elements of fictional content with the best of reality to create an immersive competition series where reality and fantasy collide as teens compete in challenges within a world of adventures brought to life. There will be surprises around every corner of this uncharted land, testing the mind, body, and spirit of every Paladin and changing not only the fate of Everealm, but their own.

For thousands of years, Everealm has been a magical land of unparalleled beauty. Now the Kingdom is threatened by the powerful evil Enchantress. The last hope of the noble Fates is to summon eight strangers from a distant world, whom they call Paladins, together to try to fulfill an ancient prophecy and expel the Enchantress. Paladins must summon their inner hero through a series of challenges that push their limits, in order to restore Everalm’s lost balance. If they fail, all will be lost. Kingdoms will fall, heroes will rise.

“We are doing something magical that no one has ever done before at this level. We are bringing real people into a completely fantastic world, conceived and built by amazing artists in all areas”, they assure jane fleming Y Mark Ordsky, executive producers, Court Five. “It’s an immersive journey with real-life heroes embodied by these eight normal teenagers who transform before our eyes. It is a very novel and interesting way of telling a story.”.

“Which makes that The crusade is so special is that it is a really hybrid product of scripted content and reality”, they add elise doganeri Y Bertram van Munster, executive producers, New Media Collective. “It is a totally disruptive and innovative genre in which we take a group of teenagers to a real competition, but in a completely fantasy world, built on scripted mythology and with components of mystery and adventure provided by actors, which makes it a fully immersive experience”.

“We put a special focus on the aesthetics of the show, from the production design to the costumes, so that everything feels authentic. We wanted our Paladins and our audience to feel immersed in the epic world we created.”, they say michael williams Y rob ericexecutive produced by Scout Productions.

The crusade is a production of Court Five, New Media Collective and Scout Production Inc. For Court Five, the executive producers are jane fleming Y Mark Ordsky (The Lord of the rings). Bertram van Munster, elise doganeri Y Mark Dziak (La carrera asombroza) are executive produced by New Media Collective, while executive produced by Scout Production Inc. is handled by rob eric, michael williams Y David Collins (queer eye).

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related