The Crusade, the Greta Generation arrives at the cinema – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, 01 JAN – On Netflix there is Don’t Look Up, among the most viewed of these days, with an unrecognizable nerd astronomer Leonardo DiCaprio from Michigan who with Jennifer Lawrence, PhD student Kate, tries in every way to warn the US government that the planet is in danger for a kilometer-long comet in orbit in the solar system ready to impact the Earth. And in the halls from January 5th comes La Crociata, a sort of fable about the children of the so-called Generation Greta. Two examples of how the environment has become a cinematic theme, declined in both cases with comedy tones. Previewed at the Cannes Film Festival, La Crociata (distributed by Movies Inspired) is a film by Louis Garrel, one of the most eclectic and complete French actors of his generation, who occasionally passes behind the camera. On the set since he was a child, he has starred in dozens of films, from Bertolucci’s The Dreamers to Les Amants Reguliers directed by his father Philippe to Le Redoutable, Michel Hazanavicius’ film about Godard, natural for him to devote himself to directing. The Crusade is his third film.



“It is a funny and fascinating but urgent story – he says – about the bourgeoisization of adults, about former young people who have lost revolutionary momentum, especially in the face of the concerns of young people who want to save the planet and the future”. In other words, it is the so-called Generation Greta co-star of the film, the very young people who get busy thinking big about healing the Earth while their parents are indifferent in comfortable homes. “It was written by the great screenwriter Jean-Claude Carriere, a friend,” continues Garrel, recalling his death last February. The film also reunites him in front of the camera with Laetitia Casta, the actress he married in 2017 and of whom Azel was born in March. (HANDLE).

