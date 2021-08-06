Entertainment

the Cry Macho trailer

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In spite of the pandemic, and of 91 years of age, Clint Eastwood, a true legend of American cinema, returns to theaters as a director and performer with a new film, due out in the USA on September 17th. History on the road of redemption, here is the trailer for Cry Macho.

There has been – and still is – the pandemic. And in the meantime Clint Eastwood turned 91. But that didn’t stop him from shooting and completing his new film, which is called Cry Macho and which will debut in American cinemas (and on HBO MAX) next September 17th, anticipated by this one original official trailer. Still to be known are the details relating to the Italian release.
Modern Western and on the road, scripted by Nick Schenk from Gran Torino And The Mule, Cry Macho see Eastwood in the role of a typically Eastwoodian character, Mike Milo, a rough old cowboy and horse trainer who takes a job from his old boss (Dwight Yoakam): drive to Mexico to retrieve the son of man (Eduardo Minett), and bring it back to the USA. On the long and tiring road back, the old and the young will discover that they have more in common than they thought, and they will face unexpected adventures together. And the journey will be an opportunity for the boy to grow, while for Milo the opportunity to find some form of redemption from the sins of his past life.
The film, which is set in 1978, is based on a novel of the same name written in ’75 by N. Richard Nash which has been the subject of adaptation attempts several times, with actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pierce Brosnan and Burt Lancaster who have been preached for the role of Mike Milo. Eastwood himself had considered playing him in the late 1980s, when the project was then shelved.
This is the official original trailer for Cry Macho:

Loading...
Advertisements




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

280
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
268
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
256
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
249
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
239
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
218
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
205
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
197
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
191
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
180
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top