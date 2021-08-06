the Cry Macho trailer

In spite of the pandemic, and of 91 years of age, Clint Eastwood, a true legend of American cinema, returns to theaters as a director and performer with a new film, due out in the USA on September 17th. History on the road of redemption, here is the trailer for Cry Macho.

There has been – and still is – the pandemic. And in the meantime Clint Eastwood turned 91. But that didn’t stop him from shooting and completing his new film, which is called Cry Macho and which will debut in American cinemas (and on HBO MAX) next September 17th, anticipated by this one original official trailer. Still to be known are the details relating to the Italian release.

Modern Western and on the road, scripted by Nick Schenk from Gran Torino And The Mule, Cry Macho see Eastwood in the role of a typically Eastwoodian character, Mike Milo, a rough old cowboy and horse trainer who takes a job from his old boss (Dwight Yoakam): drive to Mexico to retrieve the son of man (Eduardo Minett), and bring it back to the USA. On the long and tiring road back, the old and the young will discover that they have more in common than they thought, and they will face unexpected adventures together. And the journey will be an opportunity for the boy to grow, while for Milo the opportunity to find some form of redemption from the sins of his past life.

The film, which is set in 1978, is based on a novel of the same name written in ’75 by N. Richard Nash which has been the subject of adaptation attempts several times, with actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pierce Brosnan and Burt Lancaster who have been preached for the role of Mike Milo. Eastwood himself had considered playing him in the late 1980s, when the project was then shelved.

This is the official original trailer for Cry Macho:

Cry Macho: The Official Movie Trailer – HD