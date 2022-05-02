The cry of the authentic, by Jordi Basté

In a scene from Alcarràs, the character of Quimet (Jordi Pujol Dolcet) cries. I doubt that there is anyone in the cinema who does not empathize with the tears of this surly man, sour but, at the same time, tender and authentic. That is cinema for me and only for me because I am a spectator and I have no idea. Quimet’s unbearable crying sounds like Meryl Streep’s when they rip the girl out of her arms in Sophie’s decisionMatt Damon hugging Robin Williams in The unstoppable Will HuntingMichelle Williams in Manchester by the Sea in an unspeakable gasping cry or, good God, an otherworldly Anne Hathaway crying, sobbing and singing I dreamed a dream in The Miserables.

We also know how to move in Catalan, although sometimes it doesn’t seem like it, with a cry from the people, from the countryside, from a pissed-off nature. The Catalan look and adapted from the Nijar Fields from Goytisolo, a forgotten area, with good people, with areas of hostile landscape that combines with the proximity of the locals. We changed Gata, Carboneras or Rodalquilar for those towns that, as the journalist Anna Gómez says, “are all ten minutes from Lleida”. Alcarràs is one of those towns with their backs to the sea, according to a text by Goytisolo “that offers a double impulse of attraction and escape”.

‘Alcarràs’ is the Catalan look adapted from Goytisolo’s ‘Campos de Níjar’

Alcarràs is a town and it is already an inexhaustible film, rare, excessive but, above all, authentic.

I like Marvel, Harry Potter and Louis de Funès and Berlanga and Torrente, but also what Carla Simón organizes, which brings me closer to the emotion that discovering represented a few years ago The spirit of the hive by Víctor Erice, a honey-colored film where the actors did not understand the script because it seemed like gibberish to them, a knot with no end and, instead (as in Alcarràs ), everything ended up being sewn to end up in a bath of metaphors. Alcarràs , a tiny film released in Catalan, was the third highest-grossing film in Spain and the most watched in Catalonia this weekend. History not only for the Golden Bear, but for taking us to the mass cinema without special effects and with peach trees, with actors who do not seem like it and who are, and where the summer sun beats down painfully without apologizing to the Solé family. A film that endures a terrifying and unique cry that portrays how we were, how we have become and how we could become.