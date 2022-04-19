The crypto bull of Miami, folly of Mayor Francis Suarez

OPINION AND COMMENT Opinion’s editorials and other content offer perspectives on issues important to our community and are independent of the work of our newsroom reporters.

There’s a Spanish word that locals often use to describe Miami’s impeccably dressed and talkative Mayor Francis Suarez, who is now celebrated and derided as “America’s Crypto Mayor.”

A fraud, vain and preoccupied with what is superficial (or personally opportunistic) to the detriment of what is important.

I used to think that the characterization was a bit harsh, a street thing. But after Suarez abandoned the police chief he had brought into town to his fate and left him in the hands of the clown car at City Hall, I began to think that maybe these Miamians were right.

Things have only gotten more equivocal when it comes to the mayor.

What is Suarez’s position on important issues in the city?

Who knows!

Just ask his nemesis, Commissioner Joe Carollo, who appears to be left in charge of the insane asylum.

The flashier the issue and the more national attention it attracts, the more interested Suarez is (using crypto as a city bidding, going after Elon Musk on Twitter to build an underground tunnel in a city with rising seas, that can’t even sustain the employment of resilience officers).

If his predecessor, Tomás Regalado, was the mayor obsessed with minutiae and potholes, Suárez has gone to the other extreme. He is the mayor of the outsiders who come to Miami with their machinations and dreams.

His latest opportunistic photo shoot illustrates better than anything what he has become: the “Bitcoin” Suarez leadership is all flashes and little action on local issues that matter to residents.

But bring the unveiling of the Miami Bull, a 3,000-pound statue inspired by Wall Street’s iconic Charging Bull, to the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami Beach, and Suarez shines, he’s the owner, he’s the man.

“Welcome to the future of finance,” Suarez said, sporting Bitcoin-branded sneakers, as he unveiled the Transformer-like figure at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Imitation of the Charging Bull

Miami, the “capital of capital,” as Suárez called it, does not need to copy Manhattan with a robotic sculpture of a Charging Bull as a declaration that we have become a financial center.

We already were.

This was already a fact in the 1980s, when Latin American capital (and profits from drug trafficking) flooded the city and fueled the development of enclaves like Brickell Avenue, where international banking centers were opened and new banking centers were brought to the city. wealthy residents.

The city became known as the exotic multilingual gateway to the Americas, a world-class wannabe destination, attracting the attention of Europeans and eventually the mega-rich, art-collecting crowd.

Evolution was really groundbreaking back then and the only thing that kept us from going even higher were the same evils that hold us back now: Third World politics and corruption.

Suarez was supposed to be the mayor who revamps the provincial feel of city hall, but he has gone overboard selling Miami to strangers while abandoning the problems of longtime residents.

Case in point: Black residents of Coconut Grove, descendants of the founders, lose their electoral voice to Carollo’s personally instigated redistricting. Suarez silent.

He seems to have decided not to get involved, at least publicly, in discussing political issues with commissioners or residents. He doesn’t defend anything during meetings.

If he engages with people, it’s behind the scenes or not at all.

But Miami’s hottest salesman is selling… the future, or a scam?

The mayor’s crypto bet

Cryptocurrency remains nothing more than a high-stakes gamble, whether it’s bitcoin or the MiamiCoin contraption that Suarez dreamed up in partnership with a non-profit organization, then saw quickly lose its value.

When he announced that the dividends would go to a rental assistance program for residents, the mayor was just improvising.

No one had done any relevant research. The experiment failed.

“Innovation doesn’t always work,” Suárez justified the failure to the Miami Herald.

But there are concrete things you could do to address the city’s affordable housing crisis.

What have you done?

Not much.

That’s why the robot with the creepy blue eyes that glow all day and the golden horns is an apt metaphor for Suarez’s leadership: all bullshit, no action.

Issues that matter to Miami

MiamiCoin is not Suárez’s only bet.

The other effort that occupies all his time, and, according to experts, the reason he does not publicly confront the commissioners, is the initiative to build a soccer stadium and a hotel and entertainment complex next to Miami International Airport. on the city-owned 131-acre Melreese Park site, the metropolis’s only golf course.

Suárez needs four of the five commissioners to vote in the affirmative for the project to issue a 99-year no-bid lease to a consortium of investors led by tycoon Jorge Mas Santos, his brother, José, and former soccer star David Beckham.

He’s not going to pick on them, Carollo in particular, for the voting rights of a historic black community. Or because of the high rents in Flagami and Little Havana, or where the municipal swimming pool will be built in Morningside.

All of Suarez’s courage, bitcoins, and MiamiCoins depend on the football fantasy “Freedom Park,” so named for all the emotional value that can be gleaned from the hackneyed word “freedom.” Ironic, when the only free thing in this matter is to give away valuable public land, a city asset, for a private project of the rich, at a gift price.

Meanwhile, the historic downtown Olympia Theater (formerly the Gusman for those of us who have enjoyed performances there for decades) is falling apart. Restoration of Marine Stadium is not progressing and necessary drainage projects remain idle, Miamians complain.

But the mayor is busy riding the bulls of bitcoin, tech and soccer.

Someone has to wake Suarez up from his delirium and tell him: all that bullish testosterone can be put to better use, Mayor.

Try to lead on issues that really matter.