The crypto carnage seems over… new highs for Bitcoin and Ethereum?

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum followed a bearish technical trajectory

Bearish trends end when sales evaporate

Significant rebound last week

Watch out for a move to the level of $ 51,100 for Bitcoin and $ 3,530 for Ethereum …

… Above these levels, crypto could catapult to new highs

The correction from the November highs caused Bitcoin, and many of the other 17,500 crypto to transform from shooting stars to falling knives. But, after hitting lows last month, the cryptocurrency asset class has recovered. It may even be poised to climb to new even higher highs.

Should history repeat itself, the recent price action will be the start of a rally that will drive crypto to unthinkable levels, with speculative impulses dominating market participants and the asset class coming at prices that set the stage for. a new carnage.

Bitcoin and Ethereum followed a bearish technical trajectory

The bullish music suddenly stopped for Bitcoin and Ethereum on November 10, 2021, the day they hit their most recent all-time highs.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that, after reaching $ 68,906.48 on intraday tokens, Bitcoin turned around and closed the session below the low of the day before.

Source: Barchart

Ethereum followed the same path after hitting an all-time high of $ 4,865,426.

The mighty reversal pattern took Bitcoin to a low of $ 33,076.69, 52% below the high. Ethereum plunged to $ 2,163,316 on January 24, 55.5% below the high of November 10. Bitcoin, Ethereum and many other cryptocurrencies have more than halved in value from the high of November 10 to the low of January 24.

Bearish trends end when sales evaporate

The explosive uptrend in cryptocurrencies ended on November 10, when sales outstripped purchases, driving prices down significantly. Just as the bullish music stopped in mid-November, the bearish music appears to have stopped on January 24 as the selling evaporated and the more aggressive buyers returned.

Uptrends end when sellers become more aggressive, while downtrends turn upward when buying outstrips sales.

Significant rebound last week

Last week, we saw cryptocurrencies rise after consolidating from their January 24 low. It may be safer to move closer to the asset class now that the market appears to have run out of bearish momentum.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that Bitcoin has moved from recording highs and lows to doing just the opposite since January 24.

Source: Barchart

Ethereum’s technical action shows the same emerging pattern. After halving their value, the two largest cryptocurrencies may have found bottoms, which would mean that buying fever in the volatile asset class is about to return.

Watch out for a move to the level of $ 51,100 for Bitcoin and $ 3,530 for Ethereum …

A 50% retracement of the Bitcoin price carnage would be $ 50,991.59 per token. In the case of Ethereum, it would correspond to the level of $ 3,514,371.

Above the $ 51,000 and $ 3,515 levels, we could see a flood of speculative buyers returning to the cryptocurrency asset class.

… Above these levels, crypto could catapult to new highs

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies rise to new and higher all-time highs in 2022, but the volatility will likely continue. The gap between the asset class and governments means that investors and traders must act with caution and discipline, never investing more capital than they are willing to lose, in any crypto.

Risks are always a function of potential rewards. In the highly volatile arena of cryptocurrencies, the risk-reward ratio mirrors the most volatile asset class of our life.