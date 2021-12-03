The crypto community responds to Charlie Munger’s new criticism of Bitcoin

While 97-year-old veteran investor Charlie Munger continues to criticize cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), the crypto community quickly responded to his latest comments.

Berkshire Vice President Hathaway spoke on crypto on Friday at Australia’s Sohn Hearts and Minds conference, reiterating his extreme skepticism of the industry, local news agency The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

A well-known opponent of cryptocurrencies, Munger has provided new insights into the industry, saying the current crypto ecosystem is even crazier than the dot-com era. “I think the dot-com boom was more absurd in terms of valuations, but overall I consider the current crypto industry even crazier than the dot-com era,” has explained.

Furthermore, Munger stressed that he supports China’s recent attempt to ban cryptocurrencies and crack down on “some of the exuberances“Of capitalism:

“Believe me, people who are creating cryptocurrencies don’t think about the customer, they only think about themselves. I want to earn my money by selling things that are good for people, not things that are bad. “

Several members of the crypto community quickly reacted to Munger’s new comments about Bitcoin, and some noted that the inability to understand new technologies like Bitcoin at his age is not surprising.

“I will never buy a cryptocurrency. I wish they had never been invented,Munger added.

“Imagine, he’s 97 years old. He was alive when Ford invented the Model T (almost). It seems that owning stocks takes centuries to make a profit. Leave him alone, he’s just shocked at the 1,300% gains in one week. Times have changed, old man. “

Imagine, he is 97 years old. He was alive when ford invented the Model T (almost). I guess holding stocks takes ages to make a profit. Leave the poor man alone, he is just shocked we are pumping 1300% weekly. Different times old man. – The Crypto Head (@TheCryptoHead) December 3, 2021

Kain Warwick, founder of Synthetix, pointed out that although Munger says he wants to make money by selling good things, Berkshire Hathaway is the largest shareholder in Coca-Cola, which apparently “contributes greatly to many health problems:“

“Charlie munger: I want to earn my money by selling things that are good, not things that are bad. Always Charlie Munger: keep drinking glucose syrup children! Is not it fantastic?”

Charlie munger: I want to make my money by selling people things that are good for them, not things that are bad for them.

Also Charlie Munger: load up on some more of that high fructose corn syrup kiddies! Isn’t it just dandy! https://t.co/xnefgTmLho – kain.eth ⚔️ (@kaiynne) December 3, 2021

Jamil Hasan, program director of the crypto and blockchain podcast series The Crypto Corner, he has declared that the industry shouldn’t worry about Munger’s opinion on crypto: “it’s not a problem if Charlie Munger doesn’t buy crypto. I’m sure Charlie buys things I don’t need.“

Some crypto operators have pointed out that China has attempted to ban Bitcoin multiple times over the past eight years, but that hasn’t stopped the cryptocurrency from growing more than 5,000%:

“Charlie Munger: I’m glad China has banned Bitcoin. Bitcoin: Increased by 5,585% since the first ban in China in 2013. “

Charlie Munger: I’m glad China banned #Bitcoin Bitcoin: Up 5585% since China’s first ban in 2013 pic.twitter.com/Pu6MdsBJxZ – Blockworks (@Blockworks_) December 3, 2021

Related: Institutional Managers Have Bought Correction, Crypto Funds Seeing Significant Inflows

While some legendary investors like Munger are holding a tough stance towards crypto, other investment giants like Skybridge Capital are increasingly bullish on Bitcoin. In fact, Anthony Scaramucci’s platform for hedge fund investments increased exposure to crypto-related assets by nearly 150% in Q3.