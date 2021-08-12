The Crypto Dog: from now Dogecoin will overtake Bitcoin

A popular cryptocurrency analyst on Twitter believes the cryptocurrency meme Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) prepares to surpass the world’s leading digital currency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What happened

According to what was stated, The Crypto Dog (which has nearly 566,000 Twitter followers) sees a positive technical signal that could trigger Dogecoin’s next rally after the meme cryptocurrency hit a level of $ 0.23908 earlier this week.

I shaved some good profits at the top now half of my feed is talking about risking off but I’m kinda thinking about buying, chart looks like how it’s supposed to look after a break out like that right? Fwiw I think $ doge outperforms from here pic.twitter.com/Z6xoeOmgFs – The Crypto Dog (@TheCryptoDog) August 9, 2021

The trader also said that Land (CRYPTO: LUNA) has been rising sharply since July and accelerating to new highs.

I think that was the last stop before $ LUNA all time highs pic.twitter.com/Rqc0P86Z3y – The Crypto Dog (@TheCryptoDog) August 10, 2021

Terra is a payment network based on decentralized finance (DeFi) created specifically for the transfer of stablecoins; Luna is the native cryptocurrency of the Earth platform.

Because it is important

Dogecoin’s year-to-date yield stands at an extraordinary 4,443.7%. However, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is down 64.9% from its all-time high of $ 0.7376 reached in May and now ranks seventh in terms of market capitalization, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Since the beginning of the year, Luna has gained 2,534.6% and is the 24th cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization; the altcoin has lost 24% from the all-time high of $ 22.33 reached in March.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was up 10.7% daily to $ 0.2870 while Luna was up 1.1% to $ 17.13.