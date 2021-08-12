News

The Crypto Dog: from now Dogecoin will overtake Bitcoin

A popular cryptocurrency analyst on Twitter believes the cryptocurrency meme Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) prepares to surpass the world’s leading digital currency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What happened

According to what was stated, The Crypto Dog (which has nearly 566,000 Twitter followers) sees a positive technical signal that could trigger Dogecoin’s next rally after the meme cryptocurrency hit a level of $ 0.23908 earlier this week.

The trader also said that Land (CRYPTO: LUNA) has been rising sharply since July and accelerating to new highs.

Terra is a payment network based on decentralized finance (DeFi) created specifically for the transfer of stablecoins; Luna is the native cryptocurrency of the Earth platform.

Because it is important

Dogecoin’s year-to-date yield stands at an extraordinary 4,443.7%. However, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is down 64.9% from its all-time high of $ 0.7376 reached in May and now ranks seventh in terms of market capitalization, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Since the beginning of the year, Luna has gained 2,534.6% and is the 24th cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization; the altcoin has lost 24% from the all-time high of $ 22.33 reached in March.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was up 10.7% daily to $ 0.2870 while Luna was up 1.1% to $ 17.13.

