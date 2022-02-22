The Crypto Heist Of The Century: How A Multi-Million Ethereum Hack Was Committed, How Much It Lost, And Who Is The Suspect

Vitalik Buterin with Santiago Siri on his trip to Argentina

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency network, is worth $360 billion. Its creator, Vitalik Buterin, has more than 3 million followers on Twitter, has recorded videos with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and has met with Vladimir Putin.

All of the most popular cryptocurrency trends in recent years have been launched on Ethereum: Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). And it has spawned a whole class of blockchain copycats, often called “Ethereum killers,” according to a Forbes article.

But “Ethereum is also the subject of a great mystery: who committed the biggest theft of ether (the native token of Ethereum) in history, hacking The DAO?”

According to the journalist Laura Shin, “The decentralized venture capital fund had raised $139 million worth of ether (ETH) by the time it finished its crowdsale in 2016, becoming the most successful crowdfunding effort to that date.”

But weeks later “a hacker diverted 31% of the DAO’s ETH – 3.64 million in total, or about 5% of all ETH in circulation – from the main DAO to what is known as the DarkDAO.”

In his new book “The Cryptopians: Idealism, Greed, Lies, and the Making of the First Big Cryptocurrency Craze” Shin takes aim at Toby Hoenisch, a 36-year-old programmer who grew up in Austria and was living in Singapore at the time of the hack.

Toby Hoenish

Until now, he was best known for his role as co-founder and CEO of TenX, which raised $80 million in an initial coin offering in 2017 to build a cryptocurrency debit card, an effort that failed. The market capitalization of those tokens, which skyrocketed to $535 million, now stands at just $11 million.”

“To put the enormity of this hack into perspective, with ETH now trading around $3,000, 3.64 million ETH would be worth $11 billion. The DAO theft sparked a famous and controversial fork of Ethereum – in which the Ethereum network was split in two as a way to restore the stolen funds – which ultimately left the DarkDAO without ETH, but with Ethereum Classic (ETC), much less valuable.”

“Fork proponents expected ETC to die out, but now it trades around $30. That means DarkDAO descendant wallets now hold over $100 million in ETC, a high-value monument to the biggest hoax in crypto,” Shin explained.

In 2016 The DAO, a decentralized hedge fund built on a smart contract that gave its token holders the right to vote on proposals submitted for funding, “had been created by a company called Slock.it, which, instead After seeking traditional venture capital, he had decided to create this DAO and then open it up to crowdfunding, with the expectation that his own project would be one of those financed by The DAO. The Slock.it team thought The DAO could attract $5 million”, but it raised $9 million.

“When the funding closed a month later, between 15,000 and 20,000 people had contributed, the DAO owned what was then 15% of all ether, and the price of cryptocurrency was rising steadily. At the same time, a number of security and structural issues were raised about the DAO, including one that, ironically, would later prove crucial in limiting the hacker’s immediate access to the loot: withdrawing funds was too difficult.

“Someone who wanted their money back had to first create a child DAO or split DAO, which required not only a high degree of technical knowledge, but also waiting periods after each step and the agreement of anyone else moving funds to that child DAO.”

On the morning of June 17, “when American Griff Green woke up in Mittweida, Germany (he was staying with the family of two brothers who co-founded Slock.it), he had a message on his phone from a member of the DAO Slack community telling him that something weird was going on: it seemed that funds were being withdrawn.”

Representation of Ethereum, with its native cryptocurrency ether, is seen in this illustration taken November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

“Green, the first Slock.it employee and community organizer, checked it out: there was indeed a transaction stream of 258-ETH (then $5,600) coming out of the DAO. When the attack was stopped a few hours later, 31% of the DAO’s ETH had been diverted to the DarkDAO.”

According to the journalist “soon, the Ethereum community identified the vulnerability that allowed this theft: the DAO smart contract had been written in such a way that every time someone withdraws money, the smart contract sends the money first, before updating the balance of the data. that person”. “The attacker had used a malicious smart contract that withdraws money (258 ETH at one time), then interferes with the contract update, allowing them to withdraw the same ether over and over again. It was as if the attacker had $101 in his bank account, withdrew $100 at a bank, then prevented the teller from updating the balance to $1, and then requested and received another $100.”

KEEP READING:

Another lost decade: Argentina recorded the worst drop in GDP per capita since 2010 in the region

In the last two years, bank credit for families and companies collapsed, at the cost of loans to the State

More than half of pension spending corresponds to special pension schemes