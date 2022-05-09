the crypto market does not live apart from the stock market

Bitcoin has not had a good time since the beginning of the year. On January 1, it reached a value of 47,000 dollars and three weeks later it fell to the 35,000 dollar barrier. In the following weeks, its price fluctuated between these two values, but this Sunday, May 6, the cryptocurrency has fallen substantially, breaking its support barrier. and lower than 34,000 dollars.





The issue is not only specific to cryptocurrencies. Historically, it happens that bitcoin tends to fall sharply whenever technology stocks do the same on Wall Street. The Nasdaq, an index that includes the largest technology companies, has also fallen as much as 5% in a matter of 24 hours and has reached values ​​not seen for more than a year.

As is often the case with cryptocurrencies, their ups and downs are actually multifactorial in origin. During the week, a rise in interest rates in the United States was announced, which caused immediate falls not only in crypto, bitcoin and Nasdaq, but in the entire stock market. It was a few hours later when bitcoin had its first drop of the week, of 10% of its value.

Also as is often the case with volatile financial assets, no one knows for sure what will happen now. Sharat Chandra, vice president of research and strategy at Earth ID told BusinessToday that his prospect would be for bitcoin to settle between 30,000 and 32,000 dollars. For his part, Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, told CNBC that there is less and less correlation between bitcoin and stock market movements, although he said that the process is gradual and if it does not materialize there will be “more pain to come“.

Breaking through its resistance, estimated at $35,000, could mean further declines in value for bitcoin, according to Rick Bensignor, CEO of his own financial strategies firm, Bensignor Investment Strategies. One of the biggest problems, he assures him, is that at the moment there is no indication that a strong buying wave is approaching that, due to its demand effects, will send the price of bitcoin in the opposite direction. From his perspective, crypto could still bounce back, but they would only do it if the broader market does it next week.

It’s all about perception

Why bitcoin and the crypto market in general correlates with the stock market has received dozens, perhaps hundreds of analysis articles. Many of them agree that clients who act on the stock market also do so in crypto, so that in times of uncertainty, the sentiments that affect buying and selling decisions affect both the market and crypto. The correlation was not so clear before the pandemic, but since then, crypto has gained popularity as an asset with a certain risk but with the possibility of profit, perception not very different from those who invest in the stock market.

This has caused crypto to be perceived more as volatile assets and less as gold-style resources, what investors know as commodities. Business Insider He exemplifies it with the following graph with stock market value trends, gold and bitcoin.

The fact that there are more investors willing to bet on crypto has caused its values ​​to skyrocket but, according to the International Monetary Fund, it also represents a problem for users looking to diversify their portfolios.