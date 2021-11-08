The crypto market exceeds $ 3 trillion. They fly ether and bitcoin

The cryptocurrency market has passed i 3 thousand dollars worth. Major tokens, including bitcoin and ether, are once again approaching their all-time highs, also thanks to the ever-increasing momentum and interest in virtual coins and cryptocurrency-based products.

Main aspects

Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, grew more than 4% on Monday, flying to a record $ 4,782, according to CoinGecko.

Ether’s market capitalization is about $ 560 billion, about one-fifth of the overall market capitalization of cryptocurrencies, according to CoinGecko. Although the value of the token has dropped slightly (less than 1%) from its all-time high, it traded at around $ 4,737.

Bitcoin also rose more than 6% on Monday, reaching $ 66,095.

Bitcoin, which has a market capitalization of over $ 1.2 trillion, is approaching the record of $ 67.276 set on October 20.

According to CoinGecko, most of the major tokens, including XRP, Cardano and dogecoin, have seen increases of 7%, 2% and 8% respectively in the last 24 hours. This is despite the fact that some popular cryptocurrencies like Solana and Shiba Inu coin have lost around 3%.

In numbers

3 trillion dollars. That’s what the entire cryptocurrency market is worth, according to CoinGecko. Most of these are represented by bitcoin and ether. This is about 40% and 20% respectively. Binance Coin, the third most important token, represents less than 4% of the entire market capitalization.

Background

The cryptocurrency market, which hit new highs during the pandemic, collapsed earlier this year in the wake of China’s regular restrictions and growing concerns about bitcoin’s environmental impact, partly caused by billionaire Elon Musk. Bitcoin mining, the process by which a user makes his PC and electricity available to mine cryptocurrencies and is rewarded for it, has been banned in China, almost overnight. According to the data, most of the miners have now moved to the United States, to respond to the squeeze, which began for years, of China. The sector has recovered in recent weeks, including bitcoin reaching a new all-time high, thanks to growing interest in new instruments, such as the exchange-traded bitcoin futures fund and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Amazing appearance

The price of ether has risen by approximately 989% in the past year.

