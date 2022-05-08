the ‘crypto’ shake the world of finance in full inflationary spiral

Related news

Will he overcome bitcoin your current free fall without a parachute? Are cryptocurrencies the refuge of investors in the face of the inflationary spiral that is plaguing Europe? Are digital currencies here to stay? It is difficult to ignore in this 2022 the debate that is emerging within the international financial system about the advance of this alternative money.

Something is beginning to change in this society -ever more digital every day- that forces the leading actors -individuals, banks, regulatory authorities, SMEs, corporations, investment funds, family offices…- to move sign to position yourself or, at least, to find out on the potential of decentralized finance.

Because, leaving aside which cryptocurrency will be the winner in the future -if bitcoin will resist or emerge another currency in the coming years as a result of the revolutions that are taking place within this technology based on the blockchain-, the truth is the crypto begin to ‘sneak in’ in the daily life of the citizen.

Between 10% and 12% of the Spanish population owns digital assets. Ignore the existence of this reality and simplify the debate to the fact that it is a tool of terrorists and profiteers to launder money could from now on become an imprecise, superficial, and even puerile deduction.

Taking a position on a process -“revolutionary” say its promoters- in its first chapters is complicated. And it requires an extra effort on the part of those who aspire to understand it.

Comparison of the evolution of gold and bitcoin during the invasion of Ukraine.

David English Bloomberg

Advocates of these digital assets liken this moment to the birth of Gutenberg’s printing press in the fifteenth century or the appearance of the internet. Time will tell. But, if until now a part of society looked askance at the matter -almost as if it were not with them-, 2022 seems to mark an unprecedented turning point.

The inflationary spiral and the refuge that the crypto for some investors, the opening of the registry of cryptocurrency service companies of the Bank of Spainthe first Income Tax Return campaign with a specific box to declare benefits cryptothe war in Ukraine and the use by its exiles of digital currencies as a method to transfer their digital heritage to other countries…

The citizen, faced with contradictory messages

There are many indicators that something is moving in the established order of finances. The ordinary citizen sees subjected to a bombardment of information that alert you that something disruptive is emerging and the messages you receive are still contradictory.

Examples are not lacking: the debacle of the price of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies this spring, the bonus failed experience bitcoin in El Salvador, the persistent messages of the CNMV, the Bank of Spain and the European authorities about the risks of these digital assets and, even, the strong irruption of investment in crypto by the youngest -almost teenagers- as an ‘addictive alternative’ to bookmakers.

“The technology of cryptocurrencies, the blockchain, is in its early stages. We are at the base of a revolution in which new technologies will emerge and where we do not yet know which will be the winners. Must differentiate between a particular type of currency and the much larger process of construction of a new decentralized financial system”.

Speech Gilberto Carrasquero, lawyer MBA Stanford, MPA Harvard, Wall St. Veteran and Endeavor Mentor. The expert defends that the process of transformation imposed by these new finances has no turning back, although he is aware that it still raises doubts and confusion in a large part of the citizenry.

Regulation advances in Spain

“We are witnessing the convergence of a financial and monetary structure that was born in the 15th century and a new one that came to light in 2008. The latter is prepared for a world connected thanks to the internet that, moreover, does not need intermediaries to receive or send payments,” he explains to D+I Javier Pastor, director of Institutional Relations of Bit2Me.

This cryptocurrency service company opened the registry of the Bank of Spain last February and is now stepping on the accelerator in its expansion throughout Latin America after signing the ‘former boss’ in Brazil of Binance.

“Obviously we’re going to see. friction and difficulties in terms of regulationsince we are dealing with a new technology that introduces concepts such as decentralization, resistance to censorship and anti-fragility”, adds Pastor.

share this vision Angel Luis Quesada, CEO of Onyze, another of the proper names of the crypto universe in Spain. “The regulation has already made it clear that digital assets are here to stay and that the organizations have changed the strategy; they have gone from prohibiting them to knowing that they must live with them.”

Montage of an operator handling barrels of oil with the bitcoin symbol.



“It is being regulated to protect the final consumer. These new regulations will make even banks can offer these assets with certain guarantees to their clientsthat the risk of money laundering and financing of terrorism is reduced and, in general, that it can reach end users and that we can really integrate these assets into our day-to-day activities”, says Quesada.

Among these end users there are not only individuals, but also companies, from SMEs to large corporations, including investment funds and family offices what do they want obtain higher returns in the midst of an inflationary wave.

The challenges: information and dissemination

“Disruptive Savings”. It is the latest bet of the cryptocurrency company Criptan, owned by the investment company Angels Capital of Juan Roig. Its proposal allows the user to invest part of their savings in a stable currency as an intermediate phase to a possible jump to bitcoin.

“Your 10,000 euros of savings, for example, deposited in Criptan are in a stable cryptocurrency, it has no volatility and we are going to give you a 9% return at the end of the year. It is unthinkable in a traditional bank. And it is an intermediate step to invest in bitcoin, which can give a little more respect or fear to someone without previous experience”, explains Jorge Soriano, CEO of Criptan.

“Until now the crypto they were a fad but, more and more, aspects such as inflation, and that people are getting informed, lead more people to try this decentralized financial system”, defends Soriano. “It will be a real revolution in less time than we think“, sentence.

Again, information is one of the keys for the user to gain confidence in the face of this financial revolution.

Bit2Me advertising campaign in front of the Bank of Spain.

EP

“You have to separate the straw from the grain and, for that, the regulation appears, such as the advertising law of the CNMV that is behind prevent many tricksters from taking advantage of ignorance to do their thing”, affirms Ángel Luis Quesada from Onyze.

“Most of the problems are the same as always, but changing the asset on which they are made; addiction exists in drugs, tobacco or games in general. And many people have taken advantage of the weaknesses of some for their own benefit”, Add.

“The global monopolies of digital payment systems”

“A lot of training is missing. At Bit2me we have a social commitment to education from public and private institutions. We want Spain to become a recognized innovation hub and, furthermore, for citizens to have the necessary information to be able to discern between what is valuable and what is not. For this reason, we have the largest free training academy in Spanish in the world”, adds Javier Pastor, from Bit2Me.

“Let them try it. Every day more people do it. But in companies that comply with the regulation that is emerging and, starting with intermediate options like the ones we offer at Criptan. You don’t have to start the house from the roof”, concludes the CEO of the company Jorge Soriano.

“The real crux of the issue are the global monopolies of digital payment systems, and the power that gives their control within an economy”. It is the reflection -always precise and evocative- of the D+I collaborator Adolfo Plasencia in his latest article published this week -Of which there will be a second installment-.

As Plasencia explains, the struggle of forces between the established world order in finance and the alternative system of cryptocurrencies is getting worse. Only time will tell how they can coexist, if any of the fighters in the fight succumb along the way or if new elements emerge in the equation that we still don’t know about.

