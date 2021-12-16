the crypto to watch has broken through the intermediate support

Polkadot, among cryptocurrencies, it turned out to be a real surprise. After a + 108.53% in February that had made us dream, two other intermediate events proved to be providential: + 86.62% in August and + 49.69% in October calmed the intermediate drops. Unfortunately, however, the tumble that marked a sharp decline in its price, moving it not a little from its all-time high, penalized it a little. However, its intrinsic qualities have not changed and have, in fact, brought it back into the race allowing it to overcome the intermediate support placed at $ 25.4. In fact, at the time of writing, the selling price of DOT is equal to 26.79 dollars, marking a + 2.61% in the trend of its quotation.

Polkadot could prove to be a good opportunity

There are many experts they trust Polkadot. Of course, after a jump of about 50% in its price in October, November with a -11.15% was a bad blow. However, this cryptocurrency has an excellent chance not only to recover, but even to overcome Dogecoin And Shiba Inu in 2022.

This is because, among cryptocurrencies, Polkadot has the advantage of to communicate in a data exchange between the various blockchains, a limit instead widespread among the other cryptocurrencies that operate individually. Another not indifferent aspect is leadership, always one step ahead and with clear ideas. In fact, its founder is one of the co-founders of Ethereum.

Returning to the situation of Polkadot, the fact that he passed the intermediate support could bring its quotation, in a uptrend, around 28 dollars. This obviously in the short term, but it is hoped that it will reach 32, 35 and 38 dollars in the price in the future. In fact, the cryptocurrency has not fallen close to a selling price of $ 20 in recent days, a symptom of a bearish trend.

Now, according to several analysts, it could be a good time to take advantage of to buy Polkadot at an attractive price, thus exploiting a possible bullish opportunity for the crypto. However, there remains an important aspect to take into consideration. This is the recovery in the $ 30 area which currently still remains a bit complicated, but not impossible.