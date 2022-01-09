The crypto trends of 2022

What will they be the main trends of the crypto sector in 2022?

The crypto trends of 2021

2021 was characterized above all by three main trends.

Initially there was a further one DeFi boom, started in August 2020 but definitely took off only in the first months of 2021. Thanks to this new boom, BNB (Binance Coin) has earned the third place overall among the cryptocurrencies with the highest market capitalization, and during the year LUNA also took off (Earth) and AVAX (Avalanche).

The second trend, which started between February and March, was that of NFTs, which mainly benefited SOL (Solana).

The third was that of meme coin, which led Dogecoin first and then Shiba Inu to enter the top 10 of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

To tell the truth, looking at the ranking of the major crypto by market cap it seems that this third trend has now passed, given that both DOGE and SHIB have come out of the top 10. Instead, both DeFi (BNB, LUNA and AVAX) resist very well. , both NFT (SOL).

The trends of 2022: the metaverses

It is possible that in 2022 the trend to keep an eye on most may be that of metaversi.

It actually is a trend that started already in 2021, thanks above all to the landing of Facebook (now Meta) in this sector, but it is not certain that it has already expressed its full potential.

In fact, the main tokens or cryptocurrencies related to the world of metaverses, AXS, SAND and MANA, are still only in 32nd, 40th and 46th place among the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, all with less than 7 billion dollars of capitalization. total.

Therefore, that of the metaverse will not be a trend that will start in 2022, but that started already in 2021 and is continuing in 2022. A bit like, for example, that of DeFi between 2020 and 2021.

But it is possible that this will not be the only trend.

Crypto regulation on the way

Many are betting that an important trend could be that of cryptocurrency regulation. In reality, an important trend in this sense has been hypothesized for some years, however it does not seem to have started yet.

Indeed, after the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador, in 2021, regulation seems to be less and less scary.

In particular from this point of view it might be worth keeping an eye on the Turkish situation, where the local currency seems to be collapsing, and the government has already made it known that it is seriously considering the hypothesis of issue a regulatory framework for the legal use of cryptocurrencies.

Security token

Another trend that has been awaited for years, and which has not yet started, is that of security token, or the tokenization of shares, or market issuance of tokenized equity securities.

In theory, this trend, if it were to start, could also have gigantic dimensions, given that the stock markets are still enormously wider than the crypto ones.

However, the success of this trend depends a lot on the evolution of regulation, since equities are fully regulated, consequently requiring the tokens connected to them to be too.

Bitcoin means of payment

Someone even speculates at least two other possible trends.

The first is related to the diffusion of Bitcoin as a means of payment, also thanks to crypto ATMs. The key point from this point of view is the possible adoption of BTC as legal tender also by other countries, in addition to El Salvador.

If something similar happens, a greater diffusion of BTC as a transactional currency is imaginable, mainly thanks to the use of Lightning Network.

Indeed, it is probably the eventual development of new tools on LN that could trigger new trends, such as that of BTC payments.

The environmental impact of Bitcoin

Finally, there are those who bet that the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies, and especially Bitcoin, can come to take on such importance from attract a lot of attention.

Right now probably the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining is the single biggest problem to be solved in the crypto sector, together with that of scams, and indeed it is difficult to imagine that it can be forgotten.

However, it must be said that practically no one in 2020 predicted that in the following year there would be a boom in NFTs or meme coins, so these forecasts always leave some time they find.