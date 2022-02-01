The ‘Crypto Winter’ nightmare, the precedent that makes bitcoin loyalists tremble

Quotes halved in the short space of two and a half months with the fear that the worst is not behind us. For bitcoin and cryptocurrency investors in general, the biggest fear is that one will come back scenario similar to that of 2018, when a winter to forget for cryptocurrencies was followed by months of market stagnation.

The memory of 2018

The Bitcoin’s price had plummeted more than 80% to $ 3,100 from the end of 2017 to December of the following year. The cryptocurrency would not hit a new high until December 2020. Remember those in 2018 who are sparking fears of history repeating itself after the world’s largest cryptocurrency plunged 50% from its most recent high of nearly $ 69,000 to November.

The cryptocurrency universe has lost more than $ 1 trillion in market value on the growing belief that the Federal Reserve will retrench quickly and its ultra-accommodative policy, fueling the boom in risk assets. The decline has affected all corners of the crypto ecosystem, from Bitcoin to crypto memes.

The decline has generated an even greater concern that such pain may persist for many months, second James Malcolm of UBS. “There is likely to be a fairly difficult and potentially prolonged period of declines and therefore the analogy with the winter of 2018 is quite likely.” A winter reminiscent of the analyst actually lasted for over a year.

Crypto-winter or the crypto ice age is invading social media. “Make sure you stay warm, the cryptocurrency winter is here,” Twitter user @brycent wrote. Added to this is the looming threat of intensified regulatory action. The Fed is considering launching its own digital currency, while the energy use of cryptocurrencies has attracted the attention of the US Congress and even foreign governments