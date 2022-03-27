The crypto world grows quietly in the midst of a 20th century war

While in Europe a war of the 20th century has the planet in anguish, while the nuclear threat stirs up a world nightmare, while the fate of the West depends on two men between 70 and 80 years old, while Argentina continues in the capitalism-anti-capitalism fight, right -populism, Peronism-anti-Peronism, the young world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology embraced by new generations continues to quietly advance.

In the last 48 hours, a handful of outstanding events once again marked the agenda of the cryptocurrencieswhich a month after the war in Ukraine, have come out stronger: Bitcoin has been on the rise for six consecutive days and it is at a key moment, trading at a value of US$44,000 and trying to break the US$45,000 mark, which it has not been able to break since January 5, after four failed attempts. If it breaks this ceiling, there are rumors of a new bullish rally.

In the meantime, Rio de Janeirothe marvelous city, announced last Friday that accept payment with cryptocurrencies of 100% of taxes, starting in 2023. The news was confirmed by the Secretary of Economic Development and Innovation of Rio de Janeiro, Chico Bulhes. He also announced that he wants to make Rio the epicenter of the crypto ecosystem in Brazil.

That same day, some 6,400 kilometers north of Rio de Janeiro, in Central America, the owner of the largest cryptocurrency exchange house in the world arrived in the first and only country that adopted Bitcoin as its own currency.

the president of Binancethe Chinese-Canadian Changpeng Zhao, known worldwide as CZ, landed in El Salvador and met with its president, Nayib Bukele, who, last June, took the surprising step of incorporating Bitcoin as legal tender in his country, along with the dollar that has already circulated in the same direction since the year 2000.

Binance has a daily volume of 16.5 billion dollars in cryptocurrency tradingfrom which a minimum commission is charged for providing the service.

The president of El Salvador promotes a project to create Bitcoin City, a crypto city that will use geothermal energy from a volcano with the aim of become the world center for mining Btc and other cryptocurrenciesa process that would require a large energy consumption.

For its part, neighboring Honduras has also made headlines in recent days, after the rumor that it would adopt Bitcoin as legal tender was triggered. The government of that country quickly denied it, but instead confirmed that they started a project to convert their own legal currency, the Lempira (it would be like our peso) into a digital cryptocurrency, that is, into a CBDC or digital currency of Banco de México. Central. Hso far only the Bahamas and Nigeria have launched their CBDC and China has its own in the experimental phase: the digital Yuan.

If there was any doubt that these are isolated movements, the next World Cup Qatari football has Crypto.com among its official sponsorsa platform for exchanging cryptocurrencies for traditional money in which tourist packages are already being offered that can be paid for in Bitcoin or Ethereum.

For its part, the electronic equipment firm LG announced in the last few hours that it has added the development of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies to its business area.

And more examples could be cited. Every day, some municipality, some company, a major international company, institutions and more, announce the adoption of the use of cryptocurrencies in their daily operations.

Even the Ukraine and Russia, in need of funds due to the urgencies of the war, announced adherence to the new cryptographic wave. The Ukrainian government legalized the acceptance of Btc and cryptocurrencies on March 16, while a senior official from the Economy of the Vladimir Putin government announced last week that they would be willing to receive Bitcoin in the currency exchanges that they plan to facilitate with Bitcoin. China and Turkey.

Bitcoin makes the leap?

As we said at the beginning, in the last week Btc experienced a progressive rise in its price that seeks to break the ceiling of US $ 45,000, a price that it has not been able to exceed since the beginning of January.

What happened the four previous times that it could not exceed 45 thousand, was that when the price increased to that value, the massive sales of Btc began that deflated the price.

Every time Btc bounced back after touching $45k, the price dipped to a range that navigated between $32,000 and $37,000. Now there is the same concern, but it has some signs that traders take as favorable.

Among them, that Btc has been installed for three days above US$44,000, which could become a new floor. If that is confirmed, sooner or later it will break the ceiling of 45. Also, its price has been above the average price of the last 50 days for about 10 days. In order to understand the importance This change in situation has not occurred since mid-November of last year when it began its uninterrupted decline from US$69,000.

In addition, the current price reached the exponential average price of the last 200 days. This index, known as the exponential moving average, gives a more up-to-date value than the classic moving average, which we referred to in the previous paragraph.

For traders, these indicators are warning that there is a market with bullish intentions in sight and now we have to wait if that trend is confirmed.