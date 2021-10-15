the crypto world is shaking, Michael Burry expects another big short

Hedge fund manager Michael Burry – famous for predicting the 2008 financial crisis, described in the book and film “the big short” in Italy – has once again thundered against bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

This week he posted another of his poison tweets: “Ok, I’ve never done this before, how do you short a cryptocurrency? Do you need to get a loan? Is there a short discount? Can the position be reduced and recalled? ”. But that’s not all, in addition to bitcoin and other crypto, Michael Burry continues to be particularly critical of the so-called “meme stocks”, and has shorted two other major stocks. Let’s see better what it is.

For Michael Burry, Bitcoin is another huge speculative bubble

Michael Burry has repeatedly criticized cryptocurrencies this year. He declared that the shiba inu currency is “useless”, he ridiculed the rising price of the dogecoin and warned that bitcoin is a “speculative bubble”, fueled by huge amounts of leverage and vulnerable to government repression.

The fund manager also compared the enthusiasm for bitcoin and meme stocks to the housing boom of the mid-2000s and the dot-com bubble. He warned that they have been “pushed by speculative fervor to insane heights from which the fall will be dramatic and painful.”

In addition to his real estate gamble, Burry is known for investing in GameStop and inadvertently paving the way for the very rapid explosion of the title in January, as well as this year’s wider “meme” action frenzy.

On top of that, Burry’s latest portfolio update showed he was also betting against Elon Musk’s Tesla and Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest.

