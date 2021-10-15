News

the crypto world is shaking, Michael Burry expects another big short

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Hedge fund manager Michael Burry – famous for predicting the 2008 financial crisis, described in the book and film “the big short” in Italy – has once again thundered against bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

This week he posted another of his poison tweets: “Ok, I’ve never done this before, how do you short a cryptocurrency? Do you need to get a loan? Is there a short discount? Can the position be reduced and recalled? ”. But that’s not all, in addition to bitcoin and other crypto, Michael Burry continues to be particularly critical of the so-called “meme stocks”, and has shorted two other major stocks. Let’s see better what it is.

For Michael Burry, Bitcoin is another huge speculative bubble

Michael Burry has repeatedly criticized cryptocurrencies this year. He declared that the shiba inu currency is “useless”, he ridiculed the rising price of the dogecoin and warned that bitcoin is a “speculative bubble”, fueled by huge amounts of leverage and vulnerable to government repression.

The fund manager also compared the enthusiasm for bitcoin and meme stocks to the housing boom of the mid-2000s and the dot-com bubble. He warned that they have been “pushed by speculative fervor to insane heights from which the fall will be dramatic and painful.”

Loading...
Advertisements

In addition to his real estate gamble, Burry is known for investing in GameStop and inadvertently paving the way for the very rapid explosion of the title in January, as well as this year’s wider “meme” action frenzy.

On top of that, Burry’s latest portfolio update showed he was also betting against Elon Musk’s Tesla and Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest.

Related articles

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
720
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
580
News

Cinema, all films out in October
562
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
490
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
430
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
379
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
342
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
342
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
305
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top