The cryptocurrencies of the Metaverse are skyrocketing

The Metaverse is where investors want to be right now, and that includes the stocks and cryptocurrencies of the Metaverse.

The Metaverse has garnered a tremendous amount of attention right now. As it turns out, investors appear to be extremely intrigued by the potential various blockchain networks provide in this regard, and this demonstrates the recent rally recorded by various cryptocurrencies linked to the metaverse.

Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND) e Alien Worlds (TLM) have seen double-digit growth in the past few hours. A momentum partly due to the bullish price action of the entire industry today, but what seems clearer is that stocks and cryptocurrencies linked to the metaverse are entirely seeing impressive price action as traders appear to have identified what appears to be a sector of sustainable momentum.

Looking at the charts from Decentraland, The Sandbox and Alien Worlds all look pretty similar over the past month. Significant moves by various large tech companies linked to the Metaverse between late October and early November appear to be the main cause of this upward momentum.

Only in the last month, Decentraland, The Sandbox recorded a 400% rise, Alien Worlds more contained (+ 35%) but seems to be preparing to make up for the lost road.

What happened?

Each of these three metaverse cryptocurrencies powers various online games. Each is based, or at least related in some way, to Ethereum blockchain and allows users to monetize their experience by collecting in-game or cryptocurrencies non-fungible tokens (NFT). As such, these games have exploded in popularity, particularly in low-income countries where it has been reported that people can earn their living by playing these games.

Consequently, there is not just a metaverse catalyst behind these tokens. Rather, investors seem to like the utility created for users and the internal friction these crypto games provide to networks.

What to expect now from the cryptocurrencies of the Metaverse?

The metaverse provides a rather large range of investment opportunity for those seeking growth. Right now, one of the key places investors are ‘aiming’ for shocking returns is the world of cryptocurrencies of the metaverse .

There is certainly a strong argument for these tokens. After all, there is a real utility created for users. Whether or not an online game is blockchain-based doesn’t really matter to end users. If the experience is equally good and there is potential money to be made by playing, it’s easy to see why the growth trajectory for these various tokens could be immense.

Obviously, like all cryptocurrencies, each of these metaverse-inspired tokens carry a significant amount of risk. However, it appears that at this time investors have determined that the risk is worth the reward. As a result, MANA, SAND, and TLM are three tokens to keep an eye on in the weeks to come.

