With the new year, enthusiasts and investors in the sector are wondering what the best cryptocurrencies to invest in in 2022. Traders expect a new expansion of the digital currency market in the coming months, which will be favored by numerous factors: there is talk of the introduction of specific rules for digital assets and the consequent expansion of the offer of services related to decentralized finance, without forgetting the opening of large companies to the use of Bitcoin or other currencies to transfer large sums of money.

The cryptocurrencies to invest in in 2022



Among the most interesting cryptocurrencies to evaluate when deciding where to invest are both the main assets of the market and some lesser-known tokens, but which have a high growth potential.

This discussion does not represent an encouragement to invest or trade or purchase cryptocurrency, but rather a collection of opinions and forecasts from leading market experts.

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

In 2022 Bitcoin it will remain the first choice of investors. During the year that has just ended, the Queen of cryptocurrencies has seen its value grow by 60%, and in November it reached a new all-time high above the $ 68,000. Predicting the future trend of BTC has always been a great challenge for analysts, however many believe that in 2022 the Bitcoin it could exceed its current highs and thus stabilize around very interesting levels. The possible adoption by the United States of a regulation on BTC, and the offer on the financial markets of new derivative instruments focused on the crypto asset, are just some of the factors that can facilitate the strengthening of Bitcoin in the next 12 months. Obviously the continuation of the trend bullish cryptocurrency may be adversely affected by bans adopted by countries such as China or Russia, although the latter has not yet issued any official restrictions on mining or digital currency transactions. However, it cannot be denied that the eyes of world finance will remain on Bitcoin for a very long time to come.

2. Ethereum (ETH)

Like Bitcoin, also for Ethereum experts predict a golden year. The cryptocurrency launched by Vitalik Buterin in 2015 ended 2021 with a flourish: since the beginning of the year it has appreciated over 400% against the US dollar, and its growth has encountered fewer obstacles than that of BTC. In 2022, the update will be completed with which ETH will switch to the protocol proof-of-stake, thanks to which the costs related to transactions and the consumption of electricity by the computers used for mining Ethereum will be reduced. The rally to the upside of the currency would also be encouraged by the development of the ecosystem DeFi and the market for NFT, given that in both sectors the Ethereum Blockchain plays a role of great importance. In the following months, each ETH token could be traded above $ 5,000, but according to some forecasts, movements close to $ 7,000 by the end of 2022 cannot be ruled out.

3. Binance Coin (BNB)

The official token of the Binance exchange is a special note due to numerous new features coming in 2022. First, a recent upgrade on the Blockchain of Binance Coin introduced the automatic token burning function: this is a process by which some BNB tokens can be eliminated from circulation in order to contain the overall offer. As stated by Binance’s top management, the long-term supply target is BNB 100 million. If the market capitalization of the altcoin remained stable over time around the current $ 87 billion, the Binance Coin prices would move in a range between $ 870 and $ 900. Binance’s token growth in 2022 can also be supported by the recent partnerships signed between the exchange and UAE institutions. The agreement is part of a vast project for the creation of a crypto hub in Dubai, a metropolis that aims to become the Mecca for Blockchain companies.

4. Solana (SOL)

Solana was one of the great revelations of 2021: between January and December its value increased by over 10,000%. SOL has gained great popularity thanks to the speed with which transactions are performed on its Blockchain, which is increasingly used in the development of the DeFi ecosystem and in the non-fungible token market. The crypto would have all the credentials to become one of the main “Ethereum killer», A term with which investors refer to altcoins that represent an alternative to Ethereum in the various fields of application. As many analysts have pointed out, Solana would still be bullish over the long term and could rise above $ 300 by the end of 2022.

5. Tether (USDT)

Also in 2022 the Tether it cannot be missing in the wallet of the most experienced investors. The stablecoin is highly valued due to its peg to the US dollar, which provides solid protection against excessive market volatility, which will not go away in the new year. However, some critical points relating to stablecoin remain, such as the impact that crypto regulation risks having on the offer of USDT tokens to US users. However, analysts do not say they are worried about Tether’s future, as no other stablecoin is currently enjoying this much appreciation among traders: just look at the $ 36 billion gap between Tether’s capitalization and that of USD Coin, which is the second most used stablecoin.

6. inSure DeFi (SURE)

The project was born with the aim of providing acrypto wallet insurance of SURE token holders within one week of purchase. The insurance coverage offered by inSure DeFi protects capital from wallet devaluation, online fraud and malware theft. The basic coverage is obtained by buying 2,500 SURE and insuring the capital up to $ 1,000 for 120 days, while with the premium plan, capital up to $ 140,000 is protected for 2 years. Token holders are also allowed to earn passively up to 60% of the annual value of the SUREs, which in the last 12 months have earned more than 200%. As this is an unparalleled project in the DeFi scenario, it is likely to expect good growth in the value of InSure over the course of 2022.

7. Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is the cryptocurrency connected to the platform of the same name for augmented reality that offers owners the opportunity to sell or buy digital assets, such as virtual plots of building land or gadgets to improve the appearance of their avatar. The MANA token uses the ETH Blockchain and its holder can take part in the governance of the platform. In recent months, the value of this cryptocurrency has grown by more than 4,000% also thanks to news concerning the development of the metaverse by Half and other US Big Techs. The Decentraland crypto can be purchased on the most important exchanges such as Binance, Huobi, KuCoin and Coinbase, which suggests a future rise in prices based on the growing demand from the market.

8. Cardano (ADA)

Cardano and another one “Ethereum killer»To be purchased and kept during the new year. Its short-term trend does not appear very exciting, although experts have been optimistic about the possibility of seeing a sharp rise by mid-2022. Many decentralized finance projects are operational on the ADA Blockchain, and at least thirty new ones. apps will be made available by the spring of the new year. Over its rival Ethereum, Cardano maintains an interesting advantage represented by the complete operation of the proof-of-stake, to which is added the faster transaction speed and much lower fees. According to recent forecasts, ADA’s price target for 2022 is between $ 3 and $ 4, levels that some believe could even be underestimated.

9. Strip Finance (STRIP)

Strip Finance it provides NFT holders the possibility to access liquidity without necessarily having to sell the non-fungible tokens in their possession. Like other cryptocurrencies already mentioned, STRIP has a very low overall supply which can fuel bullish expectations in the long run: just 50 million tokens. In October, the founders of the project announced that they had received 1.5 million dollars of loans from a venture capital fund that had positively assessed the business plan. After the boom recorded in 2021, the non-fungible token market is preparing to continue its expansion also in 2022, and analysts do not fail to express their optimism for all projects related to this sector.

10. Internet of Energy Network (IOEN)

Internet of Energy Network is proposed as a green alternative to the main digital currencies on the DeFi market thanks to the peer-to-peer Holochain protocol, which does not require costly mining operations in terms of energy and impact on the environment. Those who own the IOEN digital currency can benefit from electricity deriving from renewable energy sources for their home, but it should be noted that at the moment the tokens in question are present in limited quantities. This is another factor that keeps analysts’ long-term expectations high, as a highly deflationary cryptocurrency is more likely to appreciate over the next 12 months.