The cryptocurrency Binance Coin gained over 4% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) was up 4.15% to $ 380.16; this is a trend contrary to the trend observed in the last week, during which the cryptocurrency recorded a decline of 2%, then moving from $ 384.86 to its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is $ 686.31.

The chart below compares Binance Coin’s price movement and volatility over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

In the last week, the trading volume of the cryptocurrency has observed a decline of 30%, while its total circulating supply has registered + 0.56% to over 168.14 million coins; this figure brings the current estimated current supply to 100% of its maximum supply, which corresponds to 168.14 million. BNB’s current ranking by market cap is # 4 at $ 63.43 billion.

