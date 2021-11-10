The cryptocurrency Binance Coin gained over 5% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) increased 5.22% to $ 453.90; the positive trend observed in the last week continues, during which the cryptocurrency recorded a gain of 5.00%, then moving from $ 436.85 to its current price. Currently the all-time high of the coin is $ 686.31.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Binance Coin over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

In the last week, Binance Coin’s trading volume recorded an increase of 176.00% in line with the circulating supply of the digital currency, which increased by 9.53%; the figure brings the current offer to 168.14 million coins, which is estimated to correspond to 100.00% of its maximum offer of 1. According to our data, the current ranking of BNB by market capitalization is # 3 at $ 76.78 billion.

Where can you buy Binance Coin?

According to our data sources, here are some exchanges that currently support BNB:

Binance

Binance US

Coinbase Exchange

eToro US

eToro Non US

Crypto.com Exchange

Voyager.com

Gemini

WeBull

RobinHood

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider joining Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro offers you up-to-date news and analysis to enhance your investment and trading strategy. Click here to visit the website.

Offered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga can earn a commission.