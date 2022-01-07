News

The cryptocurrency Binance Coin has lost more than 4% in 24 hours

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
In the last 24 hours the price of Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) posted -4.16% to $ 449.43; the negative trend observed in the last week continues, during which the coin had a loss of 13%, then moving from $ 522.17 at its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Binance Coin over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

Over the past week, the coin’s trading volume has risen by 49%, moving in the opposite direction to its total circulating supply which has instead fallen by 0.46%; this figure brings the current offer to 168.14 million coins, which is estimated to correspond to 100% of its maximum offer, corresponding to 168.14 million coins. According to our data, BNB’s current ranking by market cap is # 4 at $ 76.09 billion.

Where can you buy Binance Coin?

If you are interested in purchasing Binance Coin or want to learn more, click on Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only provides all the details about the coin, but also explains how and where you can buy it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider joining Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro offers you up-to-date news and analysis to enhance your investment and trading strategy. Click here to visit the website.

