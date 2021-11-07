The cryptocurrency Binance Coin has lost over 5% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Binance Coin was down by 5.46% to $ 421.64, contrary to the performance observed in the last week, during which the coin had a rise of 2.0%, then moving from $ 410.54 to its current price. .

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Binance Coin over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

Over the past week, the coin’s trading volume has risen by 18.0%, moving in the opposite direction to its total circulating supply which has instead fallen by 0.11%; this figure brings the current offer to 154.53 million coins, which is estimated to correspond to 90.62% of its maximum offer, corresponding to 1. According to our data, the current ranking of BNB by market capitalization is # 5 at $ 64.85 billion.

Where can you buy Binance Coin?

According to our data sources, here are some exchanges that currently support BNB:

Binance

Binance US

Coinbase Exchange

eToro US

eToro Non US

Crypto.com Exchange

Voyager.com

Gemini

WeBull

RobinHood

