News

The cryptocurrency Binance Coin lost more than 3% in 24 hours

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In the last 24 hours the price of Binance Coin fell 3.77% to $ 483.33; this is an opposite trend compared to the positive trend observed in the last week, during which the cryptocurrency gained 1.00%, then moving from $ 477.01 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Binance Coin over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

price_chart

Over the last week, the coin’s trading volume fell by 7.00%, in contrast to its overall circulating supply, which rose by 0.72%; this figure brings the current offer to 168.14 million coins, which is estimated to correspond to 100.00% of its maximum offer, equal to 1. According to our data, the current ranking of BNB by market capitalization is # 3 at $ 81.81 billion.

supply_and_vol

Loading...
Advertisements

Where can you buy Binance Coin?

According to our data sources, here are some exchanges that currently support BNB:

Binance
Binance US
Coinbase Exchange
eToro US
eToro Non US
Crypto.com Exchange
Voyager.com
Gemini
WeBull
RobinHood

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider joining Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro offers you up-to-date news and analysis to enhance your investment and trading strategy. Click here to visit the website.

Offered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga can earn a commission.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

728
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
683
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
568
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
504
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
473
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
397
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
365
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
317
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
313
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
312
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top