The cryptocurrency Binance Coin lost more than 4% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Binance Coin it fell by 4.04% to $ 630.87, contrary to the performance observed in the last week, during which the coin had an increase of 15.00%, going from $ 550.24 to its current price. .

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Binance Coin over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

price_chart

Over the past week, the cryptocurrency’s trading volume has risen by 100.00% unlike its current offer, which fell by 0.64%; this figure brings the current offer to 168.14 million coins, which is estimated to correspond to 100.00% of its maximum offer, equal to 168.14 million coins. According to our data, BNB’s current ranking by market cap is # 3 at $ 106.07 billion.

supply_and_vol

Offered by CoinGecko API

