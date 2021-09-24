The Cryptocurrency Could Reach $ 3.50 By Year End

The cryptocurrencies that take center stage are Bitcoin and Ethereum. But in recent times, many other cryptocurrencies are gaining ground. Among these is Cardano, third by market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, Cardano’s yield has been 1,027%. Trading currently takes place at $ 2,219.

With a daily fall of 1.75% at the time of writing. Nigel Green, CEO of the DeVere Group, a major independent financial advisor, says Cardano has good growth prospects. He said this on Business Insider. The same believes it can set new highs, thanks to its latest update and the green energy consumption to produce it.

Sustainable Growth For Cardano

Most analysts believe that Cardano, surprised in the crypto world, can disappear as it appeared. Instead, Green himself says something different. Cardano is a cryptocurrency created by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson and launched in 2017. Since that time, it has been a special watch on the cryptocurrency markets. Nigel hit Cardano’s $ 3 forecast in full last month. therefore from Green there is ample support for the growth in value of the third digital currency in the world. The sustainable growth thesis is also supported by the new update made by Cardano and the new projects it is undertaking with the university institutions.

Could Cardano’s Correction Be Over?

The huge rally that characterized Cardano began in February 2021. The previous phase was entirely stalled. The price reached $ 2.44 from the $ 0.33 start of the rally, with a yield of around 630%. The subsequent correction led the price to test the support at $ 1.14. The price reached $ 3.10 which is an all-time high on September 2nd.

The next three weeks are characterized by deep red candles. The loss from the maximum was around 28%. This week’s candle appears to be forming a bullish hammer. This gives confidence on the possible end of the current correction and a resumption of the main trend. According to the Fibonacci lines, Cardano’s price target is in the range of $ 3.55 to $ 3.83.

