The cryptocurrency Ethereum lost more than 5% in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours the price of Ethereum it fell by 5.03% to $ 4,228.79, continuing its downward trend observed in the last week of 6%, moving from $ 4,538.88 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility of Ethereum over the past 24 hours (left) with the price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger bands, which measure the volatility for both daily and weekly price movements; the wider the bands or the wider the gray area at any given time, the greater the volatility.

Over the past week, the coin’s trading volume has fallen by 23%, while its current supply has risen by 0.08%; this figure brings the current offer to 118.67 million coins. According to our data, ETH’s current ranking by market cap is # 2 at $ 504.07 billion.

