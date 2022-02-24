The cryptocurrency market collapses in the face of the hectic global situation

Bitcoin lost close to 11% of its value over the course of the last day.

The bitcoin has registered a strong downward trend on Thursday, following a similar trend in equity markets amid a flight of investors from risky assets to safer options in the wake of the escalation between Russia and Ukraine.

The most popular virtual currency in the world came down a eleven % in the last 24 hours, standing below the $35,000. Although the electronic currency later registered a slight correction towards values ​​close to the $36,000in weekly terms it has depreciated around fifteen %as stated in the records of the CoinMarketCap site.

The rest of the main cryptocurrencies accompanied the fall, with the ethereum losing at times more than 10% and beating the mark of $2,400and a similar percentage drop in XRPwhich came to be worth less than $0.64 per unit.

Wall Street opens with sharp falls after Russia's special military operation

The escalation of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev has caused turmoil in global financial markets. The possibility of a full-scale war between the two sides has raised fears among investors, who have rushed to shed riskier assets — including stocks and cryptocurrencies — in favor of traditionally considered safer options such as gold and stablecoins. .

