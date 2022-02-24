The cryptocurrency market collapses in the face of the hectic global situation

Bitcoin lost close to 11% of its value over the course of the last day.

The bitcoin has registered a strong downward trend on Thursday, following a similar trend in equity markets amid a flight of investors from risky assets to safer options in the wake of the escalation between Russia and Ukraine.

The most popular virtual currency in the world came down a eleven % in the last 24 hours, standing below the $35,000. Although the electronic currency later registered a slight correction towards values ​​close to the $36,000in weekly terms it has depreciated around fifteen %as stated in the records of the CoinMarketCap site.

The rest of the main cryptocurrencies accompanied the fall, with the ethereum losing at times more than 10% and beating the mark of $2,400and a similar percentage drop in XRPwhich came to be worth less than $0.64 per unit.

The escalation of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev has caused turmoil in global financial markets. The possibility of a full-scale war between the two sides has raised fears among investors, who have rushed to shed riskier assets — including stocks and cryptocurrencies — in favor of traditionally considered safer options such as gold and stablecoins. .

