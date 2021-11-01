The cryptocurrency of LAZIO marks a new record: + 10,000%

Another incredible number, this time even above the rosiest forecasts. It was Binance’s most successful launch event. The cryptocurrency LAZIO, the fan token of the Serie A team, saw an impressive rise from $ 1 to $ 100 in seconds.

We warned you. Binance Launchpad, the launch format for new cryptocurrencies on the Binance exchange, has accustomed us to incredible numbers, almost hard to believe. We talked about it in this article. At the end of the day, we can say that what happened today exceeded even the rosiest expectations of investors. At 1 pm today, Binance distributed LAZIO tokens to BNB holders who participated according to the rules of the Subscription Launchpad format. The allocated BnBs were exchanged for a value of $ 1 for each LAZIO token. You followed our instructions, right?

An announced success

Surely, many will not have believed their eyes. Yet on the chart of the LAZIO / USDT pair, the very first candle stopped at $ 100 rounds. Furthermore, as stated by the CEO Cz on Twitter, this latest launchpad starring the cryptocurrency of Lazio has seen the greatest participation in history with 225,483 – lucky – participants in total. For each BNB allocated, 0.48 tokens of the new cryptocurrency were distributed.

Of course, very few managed to sell during that peak. In the following minutes, in fact, LAZIO settled between $ 25 and $ 40, closing the day in the lower part of that area.

We were optimistic about this event – hard not to be – and we can say that yes, it was an overwhelming success to say the least. Binance is confirmed as a platform capable of giving strong satisfactions. Perhaps a bit tricky for a neophyte and with some ‘problems’ with some regulators (under resolution), but certainly worthy of being explored and exploited by all crypto-investors. On these pages you will always be updated on the Binance world and on events like this one.

