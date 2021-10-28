the cryptocurrency returns below 60,000 dollars

The trend of Bitcoin to flex immediately after reaching new heights is confirmed this time too: the price goes down, a few days after the strong growth that led to a record never achieved before. Burned 6.16% of the value over the last 24 hours, thanks to the desire to monetize by those who are freeing the asset, selling it at a higher cost than the purchase and making a profit.

After the record, the cryptocurrency par excellence slips

At the time this article was written and published, the cryptocurrency stands at $ 58,893 (source CoinDesk). Below is the graph showing the trend recorded over the last week, after setting a new record at $ 66,975.

Nevertheless, the analysts forecasts about the future of Bitcoin they remain optimistic: there are those who hypothesize the achievement of $ 100,000 in a relatively short time. The advice is, as always, to approach trading with the awareness of the possible volatility of the investment.

Meanwhile, it is an alternative crypto like SHIBA INU (SHIB) to capture attention, after the surge of recent days. The asset was born to throw Dogecoin a gauntlet, but for some time it has begun to get serious, catalyzing interest and capital.