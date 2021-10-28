News

the cryptocurrency returns below 60,000 dollars

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The trend of Bitcoin to flex immediately after reaching new heights is confirmed this time too: the price goes down, a few days after the strong growth that led to a record never achieved before. Burned 6.16% of the value over the last 24 hours, thanks to the desire to monetize by those who are freeing the asset, selling it at a higher cost than the purchase and making a profit.

After the record, the cryptocurrency par excellence slips

At the time this article was written and published, the cryptocurrency stands at $ 58,893 (source CoinDesk). Below is the graph showing the trend recorded over the last week, after setting a new record at $ 66,975.

The value of Bitcoin and its variation in the last week (27/10/2021)

Loading...
Advertisements

Nevertheless, the analysts forecasts about the future of Bitcoin they remain optimistic: there are those who hypothesize the achievement of $ 100,000 in a relatively short time. The advice is, as always, to approach trading with the awareness of the possible volatility of the investment.

Meanwhile, it is an alternative crypto like SHIBA INU (SHIB) to capture attention, after the surge of recent days. The asset was born to throw Dogecoin a gauntlet, but for some time it has begun to get serious, catalyzing interest and capital.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

866
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
720
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
701
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
620
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
585
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
493
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
482
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
476
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
377
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
373
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top