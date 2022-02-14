The cryptocurrency shows no robust climb

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at USD2,932.45, with a trading volume of USD9,666,018,686 in the last 24 hours. The price of Ethereum posted a gain of 1.23%, a 24-hour low of $ 2,870.18 and a high of $ 2,980.08. It is currently located at no. 2 of the Coin Market Cap ranking, with a current market cap of USD350,616,744,281. The tokens in circulation now stand at 119,564,241 ETH. Three months ago, ETH – the second largest cryptocurrency – was trading at $ 4,809; on January 11, 2022, it dropped to $ 3,251, and on February 4, it was $ 3,026.

Other currencies, including Tether, BNB, USD Coin, XRP, Cardano, Solana, and Terra, are also seeing significant drops, hurting the market. These recent significant dips in Ethereum and Bitcoin are also being driven by sustained rising inflation, a dismal December employment report, and persistent hints from the Federal Reserve that the central bank may begin slowing steps to bolster the economy. as it improves.

Ethereum price prediction

Based on current data, Ethereum’s price will average $ 2,822.07 and hit a high of $ 3,174.82. After hitting a high of $ 4,100 on December 27, Ethereum fluctuated between $ 2,100 and $ 4,000 in the following days. Despite the bad start of 2022, many analysts remain optimistic, expecting Ethereum to reach and exceed $ 12,000 this year.

ETH / USD at $ 2886.5 on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Meanwhile, after a robust November, Bitcoin also paused in the previous month. Bitcoin hit a new all-time high when it surpassed $ 68,000. There is little doubt that Bitcoin and Ethereum will continue to float in the future, and experts advise investors to remain cautious. Experts say to overlook the ups and downs while making a long-term investment. This does not imply that the recent price drop has extinguished Ethereum’s volatility.

The cryptocurrency expert advises on ETH

The real question is whether or not these currencies will continue to rise after being owned, said Jeremy Schneider, the investment guru of the Personal Finance Club. “No more than 5% of your entire portfolio should be held as Ethereum due to the lack guarantee that its value will increase, ”said Schneider. The investment expert added that people shouldn’t invest at the risk of not realizing their other financial goals, such as paying off high-interest debt or preparing for future retirement.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum has its own blockchain, maintained by a global network of over 2.4 million computers known as “nodes”. Anyone with the necessary hardware, skills and time can manage an Ethereum node and help validate the network. Miners are tasked with finding new blocks on the Ethereum network. These are analogous to digital boxes that store transactions and other data.

Miners compete by using specialized computer equipment to be the next person to add a block to the chain and collect transaction fees (from the transactions they add to the block) as well as “block rewards”.