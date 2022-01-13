News

The cryptocurrency that mimics Shiba Inu is earning 93% today

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Despite Monday evening Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) lost ground, some of the coins inspired by them recorded strong gains and one of these tokens was up by more than 90%.

What happened

At the time of publication, Shiba Inu Classic (CRYPTO: SHIBIC) was up more than 93% daily to $ 0.000001639.

The coin gained over 90% over Bitcoin and 95% up Ethereum.

For comparison, Dogecoin was over 5% daily in the red at $ 0.1435 at the time of publication; Shiba Inu, self-described as the “Dogecoin killer”, in the last 24 hours has lost more than 6% to 0.00002661 dollars.

Because it is important

The cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Classic describes itself as “the token of the people” and claims to propose the construction of a Super Dapp that acts as a one-stop shop for decentralized finance solutions (Defi).

The coin, which hit an all-time high of $ 0.00002355 on Monday, announced on Twitter that it was recently listed on CoinMarketCap.

Read also: Bitcoin, Ethereum: return to the highs? It’s all uphill

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Eternals will explain where the Eternals were during Avengers: Endgame

August 19, 2021

“Britney vs. Spears »: the new Netflix documentary about the pop star arrives

October 14, 2021

The tops and flops of 2021

2 weeks ago

Have you ever seen Ryan Gosling’s house? It is super luxurious, has a garden that is almost a park and bears an Italian name!

September 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button