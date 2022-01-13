The cryptocurrency that mimics Shiba Inu is earning 93% today

Despite Monday evening Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) lost ground, some of the coins inspired by them recorded strong gains and one of these tokens was up by more than 90%.

What happened

At the time of publication, Shiba Inu Classic (CRYPTO: SHIBIC) was up more than 93% daily to $ 0.000001639.

The coin gained over 90% over Bitcoin and 95% up Ethereum.

For comparison, Dogecoin was over 5% daily in the red at $ 0.1435 at the time of publication; Shiba Inu, self-described as the “Dogecoin killer”, in the last 24 hours has lost more than 6% to 0.00002661 dollars.

Because it is important

The cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Classic describes itself as “the token of the people” and claims to propose the construction of a Super Dapp that acts as a one-stop shop for decentralized finance solutions (Defi).

The coin, which hit an all-time high of $ 0.00002355 on Monday, announced on Twitter that it was recently listed on CoinMarketCap.

Hello #shibainuclassic Family. SHIBIC is now CMC listed. Time to https://t.co/HNT1CQlDFr – SHIBA INU CLASSIC (@ShibaInuClassic) January 10, 2022

