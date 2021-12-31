The cub falls into the river and is missing for 2 days (VIDEO)

During a walk with his human dad, the cub falls into the river and is missing for two long days

The animal friends they are part of the family and when something bad happens, there is no peace until a happy ending is achieved, or at least hopefully. Everyone’s help is asked, looking for the best way, to finally be able to embrace the beloved four-legged friend again.

And that’s exactly what the human parents of Django a puppy that on Monday, during a walk with his favorite human, he is thrown into a river. His was a game, but the current too strong in this period has brought him with it.

The boy with him did not hesitate to dive to retrieve it, but the puppy was carried away by the force of the water. The searches did not stop.

Two long and exhausting days later, thanks to the help of other people and the Fire Brigade, Django was found and his parents were able to hug him again.

Cub is missing for 2 days after diving into the river

It was Monday afternoon when Django, an American Staffordshire Terrier puppy, was walking with his human parent David. Suddenly though Django dived from the overpass they were crossing, into the river Ombrone, in the province of Pistoia. The waterfall near their position is a refreshment point during the hot summers, but an inaccessible place during the winter.

Too strong current took the puppy away. His human dad immediately, without thinking about it, threw himself into the river to try to reach him, but saw him walk away from the water without his being able to do anything.

The request for help was immediate and the response from those who came to lend a hand was great. Present at the place of the loss the diver nucleus of Florence and the Fire Brigade, who also used a drone to be able to locate the animal from above. Unfortunately though, Django seemed to have disappeared into thin air.

Nobody gave up. The puppy’s human parents constantly communicated the places where, in case of danger, Django could hide, or find shelter.

On Wednesday, finally a turning point. The Fire Brigade decided to check the part behind the waterfall and right there, cold but savedor there was the four-legged.

On the spot the joy exploded as soon as Django was carried out of the water. His human parents immediately hugged him and filled him with cuddles while trying to dry him with a blanket. Thanks to the Fire Brigade and all the people who went out of their way to help, the puppy is now at home enjoying the love of his family.

