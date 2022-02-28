The Cuban actor reveals the details

The Cuban actor Yubrán Luna revealed several of the main problems that affected his relationship with the young influencer Imaray Ulloa.

During an interview with Damosky and Fernanshow on the YouTube show Destination TalkLuna explained what had happened between him and his ex-partner after seven years of relationship.

According to him, the fact of working together in the show neither moon nor honeycoupled with Imaray’s growing solo career, wore the couple down a lot.

“She has the great luck of going viral on the other hand and so it was double work. I, of course, told him: It’s with you and I support you, you have to take advantage of this. But we missed a lot of time for her, and that was chaos. On top of that, our marriage falling apart. It was very difficult,” she explained.

neither moon nor honeyIt was an idea that occurred to both of them after Yubrán Luna was fired from Channel 41 in 2018.

“Sometimes we didn’t even have a croquette. She was a hairdresser, she didn’t earn a lot of money and well, it was all about me. One day I told her that we had to find a solution… So we made a video and it went viral,” she recalls.

“It was the one in which everyone danced outside the car, hey, it went viral, and we thought: we’re not going to do this and that’s how it came about neither moon nor honeya program that recounted the experiences of a marriage and that in a very short time reached millions of followers on social networks.

“Imaray is a person with an incredible commitment, I am a little flattened, and at age, other interests and she is young, this happened to her and she got on a train of light upwards, which she had to follow, it was me who had her to say: ‘Stop, I’m getting off, you go on, I support you, but I’m getting off’”.

Imaray Ulloa and Yubrán Luna separated in August 2021 but until December they kept the show together.

“Between August and December there were attempts to return, if I think there were two, but that could not be done, it was already something that could not be done, it was already outside of us, we could not continue,” explained the actor.

The young influencer, who has more than three million followers on her social networks, is in a new relationship with the Cuban surgeon Fabián Fontaine, resident in Miami.

“I am in a wonderful and very happy moment of my life. It is so beautiful to fall in love, to live the experience of romanticism… The first steps of love are very beautiful,” he recently assured on the show of the Cuban-American presenter Enrique Santos, which he attended to promote the premiere of his song “Amor y Paz”.

“He is one of the ancient men, one of those who open the door for you, sit you down, send you a flower. He is older than me. I have never had a partner my age. I am attracted to the fact that he is mature. He is a wonderful man. He is One of the best things that ever happened to me.”

For Imaray, her current partner is one of the best things that has happened in her life.

