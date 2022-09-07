The Cuban Customs authorizes the importation by travelers of the most powerful power plants

The Cuban Customs authorized the non-commercial importation of electric plants with a power greater than 900 voltsin a decision that, according to the entity, responds to the electrical crisis that the country is experiencing, subjected to more than three months of daily blackouts, above 18 hours per day in some regions of the Island.

According to official Gazette number 53 Extraordinary, published on Monday, the authorization is produced exceptionally and supposes the possibility for travelers to take or send these generation devices to the Island “above the value established for air, sea, postal and courier shipments”.

“When assessing the effects on the residential sector that still persist, as a result of the energy deficit caused by breakdowns in the national electricity system, it is necessary to temporarily authorize the importation of power plants with a power greater than 900 watts, whose reference value in Customs exceeds the maximum value of two hundred (200) United States dollars allowed to import via air, sea, postal and non-commercial courier shipments,” says the text of the resolution.

Despite the mention of the “residential sector” by the Gazette, the main importers of this class of devices today are the owners of restaurants, cafeterias and other businesseswho are forced to use plants to keep their businesses running.

But since the energy crisis also affects the fuel sold at gas stations, A few days ago, the CIMEX corporation rationed the sale of gasoline for power plants in the country.

Therefore, the owners of such equipment “will only be authorized to sell ten liters of fuel (gasoline) when it is in stock in the CUPETs.”

Apart from the above, in order to be served at gas stations, those interested must register at the territorial offices of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, presenting their identity card and ownership of the power plant there.

The authorization to import larger capacity plants will be valid until December 31, 2022 and it will suppose the application of “a tariff rate of 30% for the payment of the customs tax to the excess of the load that corresponds to tax” in such cases.

The announcement represents the first correction to the customs regulations applied as of last August 15which include new rates and fees for passenger imports and imply the admission of a greater number of non-commercial products per passenger.

Since that date, Cubans can import up to five cell phones, instead of the two allowed until then, as well as two power plants with less power than those now authorized, as well as the same number of electric motorcycles, although a third can also be taken as a load. companion.

These provisions mean leaving the activity of travelers and “mules”who are engaged in “shopping tourism”, good part of the import activity of the products that the Government is not able to offer to the inhabitants of the country.

In an article published in DIARIO DE CUBA, the economic analyst Rafaela Cruz considered that the measures are “a slap in the face given to itself by a government that, abusing hunger and the needs it causes, preferred to act as a ‘mule’ rather than allow economic freedom.”

Cruz added that this “customs deregulation is the acknowledgment of the incapacity of a Government that, despite having a monopoly on foreign trade; accessing credits far from individuals; obtaining discounts for purchase volume that individuals do not even dream of; being able to import parts and parts to assemble and sell finished products; being able to provide after-sales service; contracting sea freight much cheaper than the air freight that the mules pay and selling openly in legal premises, even with all that, it is unable to keep the increasingly expensive MLC stores stocked “.