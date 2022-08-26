The Cuban doctors sent by the regime to Mexico belong to the Army and are not specialists, Prisoners Defenders denounces

The NGO Prisoners Defenders (PD) denounced this Thursday at a press conference in Mexico, which the Cuban doctors sent to that country this year, as part of the agreement between the regime and the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador They belong to the Army and none of them are specialists.

“The Cuban government, for fear that its specialists abandon the mission in order to reach the United States, only sends primary care doctors, of very dubious preparation and who also belong to the island’s army,” said Javier Larrondo, director of the NGO, in reference to the 60 doctors who arrived from the Island in July to the Mexican state of Nayarit.

Larrondo shared with those present the recording of the testimony of a Cuban doctor who, anonymously, recounted that 17 doctors who had arrived in Mexico through military airports have already abandoned the mission.

All of them have their official passport withdrawn upon arrival and have movement limitations, as is the case in all medical missions in other countries, explained the director of PD.

“Cuba is afraid of running out of specialists and that is why during the pandemic the doctors it sent to Mexico were not specialists, they are all primary care. On that occasion we received a five-day course to be intensivists. And so they sent us, despite the fact that the Mexican technicians have better training, because they have more advanced technology,” said the doctor.

The journalist and former Mexican deputy Beatriz Pagés also participated in the press conference, who summoned President López Obrador to “explain how soldiers can enter Mexican territory disguised as doctors” and described this act as an “aggression against sovereignty” that “It contravenes the laws and represents a clear interference sponsored by the Mexican Government itself.”

“Cuban doctors have a more political, military and indoctrination mission than a health one. This complaint debunks the version planted by the government that we needed doctors that we don’t have,” emphasized former deputy Pagés.

The vice president of the European Parliament, Dita Charanzová, and Javier Nart, first vice president of the European Parliament Delegation for Central America, also participated in the conference, by video-conference, who denounced the slave and exploitative nature of Cuban medical missions.

Also speaking at the conference were Ricardo Pascoe, a Mexican diplomat and politician; Desireé Navarro, journalist and human rights activist. The moderator was Marietto Ponce, a Mexican civil society activist.

At the end of last July, deputies from the opposition caucus belonging to the National Action Party (PAN) revealed that The Mexican government will pay Havana 146,000 Mexican pesos (7,140 dollars) for each doctor. Although the amount that Cuban professionals will receive has not been made public, the usual practice is that between 10% and 25% of what the authorities of the countries where they carry out their missions go into their pockets.

Deputy Julen Rentemería del Puerto, from the PAN, described the money given by each doctor to the Cuban regime as “shameless, illegal, absurd financing to another country, simply to try to help it. There is no way it can be justified.”

For his part, deputy Marko Cortés Mendoza questioned if the Cubans sent through the agreement are really doctors.

“I could practically say that these people who came, whom I respect for their personal status, are not doctors. There is not a single document that proves their status as a health professional who can be here,” said the Mexican politician. .

Human health services and care services generated 3,997,948.3 million pesos of the 6,879,664.9 million pesos received in 2020 for the Government of Cuba, for the concept of export of services. Health was exactly 58.1% of that total. Despite this, Havana insists that its “medical missions” are an expression of its “internationalist vocation” and part of the “humanist” purpose of the Revolution.

Violations of the human rights of Cuban doctors sent abroad have been widely documented and denounced. Since 2019, PD has obtained more than 1,800 testimonies from victims describing Modern slave labor conditions in regime “missions” in 47 countries between 2002 and 2022.