The Cuban Government awards chicken packages to firefighters who put out the fire in Matanzas

A group of firemen from the province of Mayabeque who worked on the extinction of the fire at the Matanzas Super Tanker Base they were rewarded by the provincial authorities with packages of chicken, which caused much criticism from users of social networks.

“La Colosal de Bejucal store donates food to firefighters and other workers who participated in the large-scale fire occurred at the Matanzas Supertanker Base,” reads a publication by Tienda Caribe Mayabeque, accompanied by photographs of firefighters with packages of chicken.

“This is the payment they gave to the firefighters who risked their lives in the Matanzas fire, ‘a chicken nylon’ and a photo with the manager of the store. I am not opposed to receiving any benefit, because something is better than nothing, but in Cuba they treat you as a basic means,” questioned a user named Adrián González García on Facebook.

“Do you think that a young man who risked his life should only receive a chicken nylon? Sadly, some 16 or more are no longer alive, that’s how Cuba is, a recognition, a little nail and then it falls into oblivion,” added the user.

“Oh, poor things. And look how they show the gift because they don’t even know what they are going to do. They are still nervous, scared and they are also very noble young people. I would give them many more things, such as lowering the Military service)a week off with the family to relax. They can be so many things, but it’s as if we were animals that with a little food we’ll take care of ourselves,” commented another user named María Labacena.

The Spanish influencer Rosa Martorell commented on his Twitter account that “at the moment that the reward for doing your job is that you realize how Cuba is. The same dictatorship is in evidence with this type of ‘thanks‘ to town. They are not even good enough to hide the disaster there is.”

This week the image of a firefighter residing in the municipality of Nueva Paz, Mayabeque, also caused controversy. who was received at his home by officials of the Communist Party and the Committee for the Defense of the Revolutionwho gave him a bottle of soda, a liter of oil and a white bag.