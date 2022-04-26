Entertainment

The Cuban government could punish illegal departures from the island with up to eight years in prison

The Cuban government could punish illegal departures from the island with up to eight years in prison

A group of 16 Cubans was repatriated to the Island by the US Coast Guard. (Photo: US Coast Guard – Twitter)

The Cuban authorities could punish illegal departures from the Island with up to eight years in prison, according to a proposal of the new Penal Code promoted by the Government to toughen the sanctions issued by the judicial system.

According to the Cuban jurist Eloy Viera, on the website of The touchthe regime punishes leaving or attempting to leave the Island using illegal methods with up to three years in prison.

In the same way, those who organize or materially support these outings are punished in the same way or more.

It is necessary to mention that these sanctions have been on hold for years as part of the migratory agreements signed with the US government in the 1990s, since most of the illegal departures are aimed at reaching North America.

However, the new wording of the Penal Code indicates that a repeat offender in this crime may be punished with eight years in prison, although it did not clarify the exact number of times that one must be caught to be considered as someone “repeat offender” in said crime. crime.

Spanish influencer shows the reality of Cuba: "There is a shortage of everything"

Most read news from Cuba: Spanish Influencer
Most read news from Cuba: The young woman assures that she will show more videos like this (Collage: Rosa Martorell – Capture of Instagram)

The Spanish influencer Rosa Martorell, who was on a tourist trip in Cuba a few days ago, published on his Instagram account a video of the moment in which they unloaded milk in a warehouse in the city of Trinidadprovince of Sancti Spíritus, which he described as the reality that Cuba is experiencing.

According to what he said, he witnessed this fact while he was walking around one in the morning through the city of Sancti Spiritus and a long line caught his attention. It was then that she was told that they were waiting for the arrival of the milk, since the delivery must have been from nine in the morning and at that time they were still waiting for it.

In the shared video, it is observed how when approaching the warehouse, while they were unloading the product, they asked him to move away because he could not be there. However, Martorell paid no attention. On the contrary, she complained about the lack of hygiene that the hose had.

Ana de Armas reveals what her most demanding role has been: "It took me a year to prepare"

News from Cuba most read:
Most read Cuban news: Ana de Armas: “I am the rudest Bond girl in the history of 007”. (Photo: Ana de Armas – Instagram)

Actress Ana de Armas has earned a place in Hollywood by testing her skills as an actress, however, this is not just innate talent, as it requires preparation of various kinds.

In her roles we have been able to appreciate her as an action girl, throwing punches and kicks at the bad guys, and supporting the hero of the film.

Such was the case with “Knives Out”, “James Bond: No Time to Die”, and now “Deep Waters”, together with his ex-partner Ben Affleck.

However, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The actress revealed that the role that has required the most to start filming was not an action girl, but her role as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”soon to be released.

